Borno inaugurates 500 units housing estate, resettles 10 communities in Bama

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of the Borno state government has inaugurated 500 houses in Nguro-Soye and resettled 10 communities in the Bama Local Government Area of the state back to their ancestral homes.

The Nguro-Soye 500 resettlement houses have public facilities such as schools, a primary healthcare centre, market stalls, water facilities and other basic needs.

Speaking at the resettlement of the 10 communities of Ngurosoye in Bama yesterday, Governor Zulum said the communities are Burari, Adamri, Zaramri and Mairamri of Soye town; Dambiya, Shaan I, Shaan II, Makintari, Bulbulin Ngaura and Diwa Ngaura of Jodri town.

The houses and about 1,000 shelters were constructed for over 1,100 households from about 10 communities displaced by the over one decade of insurgency.

Governor Zulum said “in addition to the houses, each of the 1,100 heads of the households were given N50,000 cash and essential items such as mats, mattresses, mosquito nets, beans, seedlings and agrochemicals; while their wives received N25,000 each.”

While enumerating the several reconstruction projects in Bama Local Government Area, Zulum reiterated his resolve to close IDP camps in the state.

“As part of our commitment to rebuilding Borno better and stronger, we aim to close all camps by the end of 2026. Since 2019, we have reconstructed Bama township, Banki, Nguro Soye and Mallam Chelumri. “Currently, we are also rebuilding Darul Jamal with 500 houses under construction along with other social utilities,” Zulum said.

He said “Reconstruction efforts are ongoing in Tarmua Town, and block moulding will soon begin ahead of the reconstruction of Kumshe, Mayanti and Bula Yobe. Additionally, Phase II of Bama township’s reconstruction, targeting 2,000 houses in two years, is also in progress.”

“Today’s resettlement of these 10 communities is significant in moving closer to closing the IDP camps in the already congested Bama township.he added.