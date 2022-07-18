Borno govt releases N5m to settle scholarship of boy, 13, who copy-designed Customs flyover

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

As part efforts to harness the talent of the young ones, the Borno State government has presented a cheque of N5 million to a private school to fund a scholarship for a 13 year old talented teenager, Master Musa Sani, who used mud to replicate the state’s first flyover around the Customs roundabout in Maiduguri to study from JSS 3 to SS 3.

The Fund, which was approved by the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, was made to Golden Olive Academy, a Maiduguri-based private school, to cater for Musa’s education from primary four to completion of Senior Secondary School.

Musa, who was born into a less privileged family living around Gwange area in Maiduguri, .was a primary three pupil at a community school in Gwange..

Musa’s talent, which recently caught Zulum’s attention when he was told the boy used mud to design flyover that was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Maiduguri last December.

Governor Zulum, who was amazed by the kid’s brilliance, met his family and offered to approve scholarship for him to harness his talents, and directed the Borno State Education Trust Fund (ETF) to fund the boy’s education.

The Chairperson of ETF, Prof. Hauwa Biu, presented a cheque of Five Million and Twenty Nine Thousand Naira (N5,029,000), with the fund already paid to a private school at which Musa is now schooling.

Prof Biu thanked Governor Zulum for the offer and urged the boy to focus on his studies and make the Governor proud.

For a better society