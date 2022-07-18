Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Borno govt releases N5m to settle scholarship of boy, 13, who copy-designed Customs flyover

Latest News
By BISIRIYU
Gov. Zulum of Borno State
22
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

As part efforts to harness the talent of the young ones, the Borno State government has presented a cheque of N5 million to a private school to fund a scholarship for a 13 year old talented teenager, Master Musa Sani, who used mud to replicate the state’s first flyover around the Customs roundabout in Maiduguri to study from JSS 3 to SS 3.

The Fund, which was approved by the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, was made to Golden Olive Academy, a Maiduguri-based private school, to cater for Musa’s education from primary four to completion of Senior Secondary School.

Musa, who was born into a less privileged family living around Gwange area in Maiduguri, .was a primary three pupil at a community school in Gwange..

Musa’s talent, which recently caught Zulum’s attention when he was told the boy used mud to design flyover that was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Maiduguri last December.

Governor Zulum, who was amazed by the kid’s brilliance, met his family and offered to approve scholarship for him to harness his talents, and directed the Borno State Education Trust Fund (ETF) to fund the boy’s education.

The Chairperson of ETF, Prof. Hauwa Biu, presented a cheque of Five Million and Twenty Nine Thousand Naira (N5,029,000), with the fund already paid to a private school at which Musa is now schooling.

Prof Biu thanked Governor Zulum for the offer and urged the boy to focus on his studies and make the Governor proud.

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 689 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Oyo new deputy gov,  Bayo Lawal sworn in as Assembly…

Jubilation in Osun as INEC declares Adeleke winner with…

ASUU Strike: NLC to embark on nationwide solidarity protest…

Senate uncovers how NIMASA paid $5 million to law firm for…

1 of 1,038