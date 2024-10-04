Borno govt. confirms 17 cases of cholera in the state, with no mortality

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Borno state government has confirmed 17 cases of Cholera outbreak in the state with zero mortality rate.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Baba Gana, who disclosed this while briefing Journalists at the Emergency Response Centre, Maiduguri on Friday said the state government has vaccinated 287,708 people against cholera.

Gana said that the immunization that started on September 25 was 96 per cent successful.

“So far, no death was recorded out of the 17 confirmed cases from the most affected local government areas of Maiduguri, Jere, Mafa, Konduga, and Monguno”, he said.

Prof. Gana said the state had received 300,000 doses of Oral Cholera Vaccines (OCV) from the Federal Ministry of Health, which were distributed to displaced person camps and flood-affected communities..

“The state is still expecting an additional 600,000 doses of OCV. However, we are still recording an increasing number of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD), which is not unconnected with the flood devastation,” he added.

The commissioner said that the proactive measures taken by the state and other stakeholders were responsible for the zero mortality recorded. and urged the general public to take precautionary measures by practicing personal hygiene and sanitation.

He also charged the media to partner with the government in providing adequate awareness and preventive measures to the public.

