Borno Governor inaugurated 6 projects in Bayo, Kwaya Kusar LGAs

AHMED MARI, Mauduguri

In continuation of his official visit to Southern Borno, state, Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday inaugurated six projects in Bayo and Kwaya Kusar local government areas.

It could be recalled that Governor Zulum commissioned two projects in Biu on Thursday and later spent the night in Kwaya-Kusar.

The projects unveiled included a 60-classroom Islamic college through which the state government aimed to combat violent extremism and avert young people from being radicalised by terrorist sects.

Commissioning the High Islamic College Kwaya Kusar, the Gombe State Governor,, Mohammed Inuwa, while performing the symbolic cutting of the tape commended Governmor Babagana Zulum for his educational transformation.

Also, addressing the gathering at the High Islamic College, Governor Zulum said that his administration had implemented policies that would allow almajiri pupils to undergo a formal educational process..

He said “Tsangaya education system, a system that has long been the bedrock of Islamic learning in our region and predates modern forms of education,”

“Our approach to this reform has been both strategic and inclusive, ensuring that we preserve the essence of the Tsangaya system while integrating it with modern educational practices to equip our children with the skills they need to thrive in today’s world.” Zulum said.

According to him, his administration’s vision is in line with global educational trends, recognising the importance of religious knowledge, critical thinking, technical expertise and digital literacy.

“We are determined to ensure that no child in Borno State is left behind, regardless of their educational background. As part of our broader vision, this administration has pledged to establish one higher Islamic college in each of the Twenty-Seven (27) local government areas of the state, ” he added.

Zulum, after the commissioning, distributed bicycles to students coming from villages for easy transportation.

Other projects commissioned include 10 units of two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow houses for teachers, aimed at improving their living conditions.

During the estate’s commissioning, Zulum directed the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation to make provision for the rehabilitation of existing staff quarters and the construction of new ones a priority in the 2025 budget.

In Bayo and Kwaya Kusar, Zulum also commissioned an ICT centre in Biryel and two government lodges, one each in Kwaya-Kusar and Bayo Local Government Areas.

The sixth project commissioned by Governor Zulum was the comprehensive primary healthcare in Fikayel, Bayo Local Government Area.