Borno gets new Federal College of Education in Gwoza, as Zulum approves temporary site

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

To facilitate the take off of newly established Federal College of Education approved recently by the Federal Government, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has granted approval for the use of a Government Secondary School Gwoza as temporary site for the take-off of the institution.

Governor Zulum during his trip to Gwoza yesterday gave a directive for the immediate rehabilitation of the GSSG to serve as temporary site for the Federal College of Education to commence operations.

Zulum, who gave the approval during an assessment visit to the temporary site, located along Gwoza-Mubi highway also granted approval for the allocation of Land for the permanent site of the institution.

Zulum’s administration is known for its commitment to complementing the efforts of the Federal Government in ensuring necessary requirements were met for federal institutions to function effectively in Borno

The temporary site is at Vile, a community in Gwoza town, headquarters of Gwoza Local Government Area.

It would be recalled that Governor Zulum had also facilitated take off of a Federal Polytechnic sited in Monguno before doing same for the Federal College of Education in Vile, Gwoza.

The new school is the first of its kind, a Federal Government College of Education, in Borno since the state was established in 1976.

Most of the 36 states and the FCT each has federal University, federal polytechnic and federal college of education. Borno had been without federal polytechnic and federal college of education until they were established by the Buhari administration.