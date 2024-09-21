Borno Flood: Kwankwaso sympathizes over tragedy, offers N50 million support to victims

The Presidential candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has expressed sympathy with Borno state government over the recent tragic flood that ravaged the state.

Kwankwaso who was in Maiduguri to empathize with Government and people of Borno presented a check of N50 million to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum to provide succour to the victims.

The devastated flood, which resulted from the collapse of the Alau Dam after a heavy down pour recently has been described as the worst in 30 years, affecting over a million people and displacing hundreds of thousands.

The leader of Kwankwasiyya movement described the disaster as one too many as he pray for the repose of several lives lost.

It could be recalled that the NNPP national leader had was described as one of the major comforter of the people of Borno during the boko haram insurgency. Kwankwaso, then a governor of Kano state between 2011 and 2015 had sponsored 100 Borno orphans and relocated them to Kano for schooling and rehabilitation.

During the visit, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was accompanied by Engr. Buba Galadima and Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, the NNPP BoT Secretary and the Nation Chairman of the party and his predicessor Hon. Abba Kawu Ali respectively.

In his response, Borno state Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum appreciated the kind gesture of the former Kano state Governor and 2023 Presidential candidate of the NNPP.