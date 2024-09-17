Borno flood: Govt raises alarm over consumption of toxic vegetables

The Borno State Government has raised an alarm over the danger of consuming vegetables from flooded areas of the State.

The State Ministry of Information and Internal Security gave the warning in a statement on its official Facebook account.

The statement with the title, ‘Urgent Stories to Maiduguri inhabitants,’ was signed by Prof Asheikh LG.

Due to heavy floods, Alau Dam, located just over 10 miles to the south of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State collapsed on September 10, compelling hundreds of thousands of people to flee from their homes.

President Bola Tinubu and a number of State Governors and some other dignitaries visited the affected areas to commiserate with the state government and victims’ families over the disaster.

The incident led to the setting up of IDP camps to accommodate and take care of the displaced residents.

The warning statement read, “Due to the recent flood disaster, vegetables from flooded areas are seriously contaminated with harmful substances, including sewage, dead bodies, chemicals, and bacteria.

“Consuming these contaminated vegetables can lead to serious health risks, including waterborne diseases, food poisoning, and other health complications.

“To protect your health and safety, we urge you to, avoid buying vegetables from flooded areas and only purchase vegetables from trusted sources and reputable markets.

It also noted that residents should be sure that all vegetables are properly washed and cleaned before consumption

“Let’s prioritize our health and safety during this challenging time,” the statement added.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng