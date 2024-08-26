Borno finance commissioner, Ahmed dies

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Zulum has lost his Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Ahmed Ali Ahmed.

The Bormo state government in a statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar said the burial will take place Monday by 5:00pm at the late commissioner’s family house located in Damboa Road, behind Indimi’s House, Maiduguri.

The sudden passing of the commissioner, the statement added has sent shockwaves across the state.

The Commissioner said ” late Ahmed Ali Ahmed played a crucial role in shaping Borno’s economic policies and development strategies, and his demise has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences.

“The burial ceremony is expected to be attended by top government officials, family members, and well-wishers”.

The Borno state government urged those who wish to pay their last respects to the late commissioner to converge on the venue.

The statement prayed Allah to forgive the soul of the late commissioner and grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen.

