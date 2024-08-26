Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Borno finance commissioner, Ahmed dies

Latest News
Ahmed Ali Ahmed.
6
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

The Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Zulum has lost his Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Ahmed Ali Ahmed.

The Bormo state government in a statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar said  the burial will take place Monday by 5:00pm at the late commissioner’s family house located in Damboa Road, behind Indimi’s House, Maiduguri.

The sudden passing of the commissioner, the statement added has sent   shockwaves across the state.

The Commissioner said ” late Ahmed Ali Ahmed played a crucial role in shaping Borno’s economic policies and development strategies, and his demise has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences.

“The burial ceremony is expected to be attended by top government officials, family members, and well-wishers”.

The Borno state government urged those who wish to pay their last respects to the late commissioner to converge on the venue.

The statement prayed Allah to forgive the soul of the late commissioner  and grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

 

Continue Reading
Peter 11765 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Akure monarch, Deji orders closure of markets, shops for…

I harbour no hatred for Tinubu -NNPP Chieftain, Ajadi  

Osun State govt calls for calm amid 2 confirmed Monkey Pox…

Shiites deny killing policemen, allege armed officers shot…

1 of 2,396