Borno Deputy Gov bags honourary doctorate degree

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Deputy Governor of Borno State, Hon Umar Kadafur has bagged Honorary Doctorate Degree of philosophy ( honour causa) award in Community and Social Development from Iheris University Togo.

Presenting the award, at his residence yesterday, the registrar of the prestigious University of iheris, Dr Adamu Mohammed Wakil said the award is recognition of his service to humanity.

Dr Wakil said the President, Vice Chancellor and Governing Council and Board of Trustees of Iheris University with the Committee of the President Scientific Council Republic of Togo and the management of Iheris University of Togo in conjunction with the commemoration of the Directorate of International Affairs have found Hon. Umar Kadafur worthy of the award considering his immense contribution to the societal development and conferred on him the the award of Honorary Doctorate Degree in Philosophy.

Responding, Kadafur expressed appreciation to the management of Iheris University and Government of Togo Republic for finding him worthy of this award which he said came to him as a surprise and promised to live up to expectation .