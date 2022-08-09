Borno APC suspends former guber aspirant, Kumalia for anti-party activities

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Borno state chapter has suspended its former gubernatorial aspirant, Barrister Mohammed Kumalia for allegedly engaging in anti- party activities.

Kumalia who was formerly a stalwart of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) dumped the party to join the APC where he pursued his governorship ambition in 2018 but was defeated by the incumbent Governor Babagana Zulum in the primaries.

However the suspension which was contained in a letter jointly signed by the Ward Party Chairman, Alhaji Modu Gofama and the Secretary, Mohammed Kagu of Limanti Ward, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), and made available to journalists in Maiduguri on Monday said: “Consistent engagement in acts that are inimical to the party and other anti-party activities contrary to Article 21 (2) of the APC Constitution 2022 as amended. Gross indiscipline towards the party contrary to Article 21 (2) of the APC Constitution 2022 as amended.”.

“In view of the foregoing, that you Hon. Barr. Mohammed Umara Kumalia of the All Progressives Congress, APC Limanti Ward Maiduguri, Borno State is hereby suspended from the party forthwith. Dated this 8th day of August, 2022.”, the letter added.

The suspension letter which was addressed to Hon Kumalia and copied APC State Secretariat and that of his local government secretariat also reads: “Following the 2019 general Elections where you contested for the Governorship Primary Election in Borno State under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and lost vis a vis your subsequent activities towards the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its members in the Ward, Local Government and State. The Ward Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC Limanti Ward, Maiduguri, Borno State had observed the following activities with dismay: ”

“The letter further explained: That Hon Kumali instituted various actions against the party in the following courts contrary to Article 21 (2) (XI) of the APC Constitution 2022 as amended.at the Federal High Court Maiduguri: Suit No. FHC/MG/CS/8/2019., Court of Appeal Jos Division: Appeal No. CA/J/174/2019 and Supreme Court of Nigeria: Appeal No. SC/797/2019..

Our correspondent reports that the suspended former Minority Leader, House of Representatives who served between 1999 to 2007, was a member of 2019 President Muhammadu Buhari’s Campaign Team in the North East, Nigeria.

