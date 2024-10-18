Books address how wellness leads to ‘better life’ -Prof. Mendie

A professor of Pharmacy at the University of Lagos, Prof. Udoma Mendie, has introduced two new books addressing how pursuing wellness could lead to optimal health and wealth.

The two books are: “The Living Water of Wellness” and “Think Wellness, Act Rightly to Get Richer.”

Former Minister of Health and immediate past President, Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, who chaired the launch of the books organized by the Department of Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology at the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Lagos, discussed the symbolism of water in life transformation and rejuvenation.

Impressed by the books, Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi encouraged everyone to read both of them.

He quoted Francis Baker, stating that some books are to be tasted, some swallowed, and a few chewed and digested. According to Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi, Prof. Mendie’s two books fell into the latter category.

The first book, “The Living Water of Wellness,” was reviewed by Prof. Ezechiel Longe of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Lagos.

Prof. Longe highlighted that the book comprised 15 chapters and 342 pages, covering topics related to types, sources, treatment, and distribution of life waters.

He appreciated Prof. Mendie’s unique perspective, especially considering his background in pharmacy and microbiology.

Prof. Longe recommended that the chapters should be re-arranged in subsequent editions.

Specifically, he suggested the placing of chapters 5 and 10 after chapter 13 which concludes the discussion on water treatment processes.

He noted that the book had a spiritual angle, and commended the author for aligning the concept of “Living water” with its physical sense: a flowy and fresh water source resembling life. His words, “The book is easy to read and understand and the writing style is simple. It is good for students, biomedical students, water quality analysts and regulators and all those who know that water is a factor of life”.

Reviewing the second book, “Think Wellness, Act Rightly to Get Richer”, CEO/Country Director of Business School Netherlands International, Prof. Lere Baale, likened Prof. Mendie to “Imhotep,” the revered Egyptian architect, physician, and statesman considered the god of medicine in both Egypt and Greece (2667-2600 BCE).

He described Prof. Mendie as a quintessential polymath and philosopher with a deep analytical mind.

According to him, the book contained “429 pages of intelligence, inspiration and passion generously shared to keep one at peace with our maker while maximizing our potential”. With 28 chapters, Prof. Baale noted that the book underscored the idea that life is inherently simple, but perception often complicates it needlessly.

Prof. Baale described the book as a “stimulating read, suitable for adolescents, students and teachers. It is good for inspiration, transformation and empowering generations.”

The book launch in celebration of forty years in academia and meritorious scholarship, also featured video presentations; as well as goodwill messages from the Provost, College of Medicine, Prof. David Oke; Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, Prof. Gloria Ayoola, General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Ministries, Dr. D. K. Olukoya ably represented by the Vice-Chancellor of Mountaintop University, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi and well-wishers, and brief remarks from the author, Prof. Udoma Mendie.

The books were launched by dignitaries from academia, the pharmaceutical industry, former students and mentees of the author, tribesmen, and policymakers in the country.

The Preface reads: “This book “Think Wellness Act Rightly To Get Richer”, is inspired to be Teverything delightful, and enriching, in all ramifications of Wellness. And it owes its truthfulness to the directives of the spirit of excellence. And it has no biases, except the teaching of the Power of the Wellness Forces, with its biasedness in the Love Force.

“My life as an author started as a dot, nay from a still void. And all the things that happen to me till now, my existence, interactions, experiences with people, or things, have connived to inspire this book. Most importantly, the revelations, intuitions and dreams that changed my perspective of life. Wellness is the motivation of the spirit of truthfulness to tell the whole truth about the realities of existence, and the purpose of living happily.

“If you do not hurt any Wellness creation, you have selfless love, to confirm the saying, “I And My Father Is One”. Because the source of Wellness is Love. Every inspirational book has a mind, and the mind of God in this book is the Love attribute. And how love empowers Wellness to enhance wealthiness, which makes people live in peace and happiness. To become very happy, you must have financial freedom, which is a mindset. But making money from any vocation in life is an art founded on passion, diligence and prudence, which your spirit enforces. You must take adequate precautions, whilst treading the path of greatness and virtuousness, lest you fall. And Anytime I want to do anything, that shrill voice will popup. “Be careful”. And I will look up to see whether what I am doing is right. And whether I am the best amongst the best. To receive the applause of well-done.

“This book mirrors our existence, and speaks to its deficiencies, advocating love as the only panacea to solving all Wellness problems. The ramification of love is limitless, but its power is the motivation for existence. The intelligence to harness the Love Force is in the spirit, and the willingness to execute, lies with your abiding faith, which prayer strengthens.

“Undoubtedly, this book dialogues with passion, to be the best of its kind. To inspire and provoke everyone to think deeply with strong faith and to act rightly to get richer. Wellness symbolizes the beauty resource in everything, even though its seed germinated from the Pharmacy tree. Its fruits are for everyone to eat to be wise, and enjoy the bounties of nature to be wealthy. Wellness is in all things which make everything, including everyone to be beautiful and happy. We should endeavour to love doing those things we truly love to do, that will make us and our relations happier and richer.”

