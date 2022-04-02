Champion Newspapers Limited
Book launch of Unspoken ,a chronicle of women kings in yorubaland Oba Obinrin held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r...  Author  unspoken Oba  Obinrin .Princess Ronke Ademiluyi  ; Alara of Ilara, HRM Oba Olufolarin Olukayode  Ogunsanwo;    First Lady Kwara State .Dr. Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq,;  Ooni of Ife. Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Business woman  Princess  (Dr) Folashade Abiodun Omotade;, during the exhibition and book launch of Unspoken ,a chronicle of women kings in yorubaland  Oba Obinrin in Lagos   on 31/3/2022... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.       
L-r…  Ooni of Ife. Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; discussing with wife of former senate president, Toyin Saraki .

L-r…. Chief Executive Officer, HIIMA International Education Network, Dr. Nike Agunbiade-Etiebet, his son Don Etiebet.

L-r …Former General Manager · Zenith Bank Plc  Olubukola Latunji, Business woman  Princess  (Dr) Folashade Abiodun Omotade;  Yeye (Barrister ) Caroline Adeneye.

R-L … Ooni of Ife. Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; exchanging   greetings with Princess  (Dr) Folashade Abiodun OmotadeErelu Kuti IV of Lagos. Abiola Dosunmu (middle).

L-r ….First Lady Kwara State .DrMrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq,;  Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos. Abiola Dosunmu;  healthcare practitioner,Dr Ogunkelu, Abimbola; presenting an award to Ooni of Ife. Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi;  during the exhibition and book launch of Unspoken ,a chronicle of women kings in yorubaland  Oba Obinrin in Lagos   on 31/3/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

