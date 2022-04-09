Champion Newspapers Limited
Book launch of “Unspoken”, a chronicle of women kings in Yoruba land Oba Obinrin held in Lagos

L-r…  Ooni of Ife. Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; discussing with wife of former senate president, Toyin Saraki .

L-r… Chief Executive Officer, HIIMA International Education Network, Dr. Nike Agunbiade-Etiebet, his son Don Etiebet.

L-r… Former General Manager · Zenith Bank Plc  Olubukola Latunji,; Business woman  Princess  (Dr) Folashade Abiodun Omotade;  Yeye (Barrister ) Caroline Adeneye.

R-L … Ooni of Ife. Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; exchanging   greetings with Princess  (Dr) Folashade Abiodun Omotade;Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos. Abiola Dosunmu (middle).

L-r… First Lady Kwara State .DrMrs Olufolake AbdulrazaqErelu Kuti IV of Lagos. Abiola Dosunmu;  healthcare practitioner, Dr Ogunkelu, Abimbola; presenting an award toOoni of Ife. Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi;  during the exhibition and book launch of Unspoken ,a chronicle of women kings in yorubaland  Oba Obinrin in Lagos   on 31/3/2022… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

 

