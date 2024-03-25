Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Book Launch, Dark Shadows on My Path, Poetry for thought, written by Maggie Offoha in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Guest,  Benjamin Nwaogu; internationally Renowned Author & Poet, Mrs. Maggie Chinyere  Offoha; Director, Ohachibeeds  Enterprises, Mr Chidebere Ohaegbu; Sales Officer, Tower Alloys industries Limited  ,Mr Emmanuel Odunse; Retired   , Director of Education Lagos State Mr. Gilbert Okpalakunne, during the  three  Book Launch  ,Dark Shadows on my path; Return to where I Belong; Poetry for thought ;written by   Maggie Offoha , held at Radisson Blu ,Victoria Island Lagos . 22/3/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
26
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Guest,  Benjamin Nwaogu; Chairperson , Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Creative and Entertainment sector. Dr. Ngozi Omambala;  internationally Renowned Author & Poet, Mrs. Maggie Chinyere  Offoha and   Director , Ohachibeeds   Enterprises, Mr Chidebere Ohaegbu.

L-r… Book Reviewer, Mr.  Bonny Amadi; Guest, Ozowara Brady Chijioke Nwosu; Guest,  Benjamin Nwaogu; internationally Renowned Author & Poet,Mrs.  Maggie Chinyere  Offoha; Director, Ohachibeeds  Enterprises, Mr Chidebere Ohaegbu; Sales Officer, Tower Alloys Industries Limited, Mr Emmanuel Odunse; Retired, Director of Education Lagos State Mr. Gilbert Okpalakunne.

L-r… Book Reviewer, Mr.  Bonny Amadi; Guest, Ozowara Brady Chijioke Nwosu; Guest,  Benjamin Nwaogu and  internationally Renowned Author & Poet, Mrs. Maggie Chinyere  Offoha.

L-r…Mazi Chidiebere innocent; Mrs. Chimezie Ijeoma;  internationally Renowned Author & Poet, Mrs. Maggie Chinyere  Offoha; Mr. Boniface Nwaogu and  Mr. Chinedu Amadi  (edu king ).

L-r …Book Reviewer, Mr.  Bonny Amadi; Director, Ohachibeeds  Enterprises, Mr Chidebere Ohaegbu; Sales Officer, Tower Alloys Industries Limited, Mr Emmanuel Odunse; internationally Renowned Author & Poet, Mrs. Maggie Chinyere  Offoha; Guest, Benjamin  Nwaogu and  Retired, Director of Education Lagos State Mr. Gilbert Okpalakunne.

 L-r… A  Nigerian Journalist, Mrs.  Ngozi Okpalakunne; internationally Renowned Author & Poet,Mrs.  Maggie Chinyere  Offoha and Communications/ PR. Actor. Mr. Francis Duru.

 

Internationally Renowned Author & Poet, Mrs. Maggie Chinyere  Offoha; Guest,  Benjamin Nwaogu; (both middle) pose with family and friends during the three  Book Launch, Dark Shadows on my Path; Return to where I Belong; Poetry for thought; written by   Maggie Offoha, held at Radisson Blu, Victoria Island Lagos. 22/3/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10866 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 25, 2024

10th Omituntun Ramadan Lecture in Ibadan

Executive committee dinner of IPU in Geneva, Switzerland

Women N Media ,Celebrate international women’s day in Lagos

1 of 438