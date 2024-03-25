Book Launch, Dark Shadows on My Path, Poetry for thought, written by Maggie Offoha in Lagos

L-r… Guest, Benjamin Nwaogu; Chairperson , Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Creative and Entertainment sector. Dr. Ngozi Omambala; internationally Renowned Author & Poet, Mrs. Maggie Chinyere Offoha and Director , Ohachibeeds Enterprises, Mr Chidebere Ohaegbu.

L-r… Book Reviewer, Mr. Bonny Amadi; Guest, Ozowara Brady Chijioke Nwosu; Guest, Benjamin Nwaogu; internationally Renowned Author & Poet,Mrs. Maggie Chinyere Offoha; Director, Ohachibeeds Enterprises, Mr Chidebere Ohaegbu; Sales Officer, Tower Alloys Industries Limited, Mr Emmanuel Odunse; Retired, Director of Education Lagos State Mr. Gilbert Okpalakunne.

L-r… Book Reviewer, Mr. Bonny Amadi; Guest, Ozowara Brady Chijioke Nwosu; Guest, Benjamin Nwaogu and internationally Renowned Author & Poet, Mrs. Maggie Chinyere Offoha.

L-r…Mazi Chidiebere innocent; Mrs. Chimezie Ijeoma; internationally Renowned Author & Poet, Mrs. Maggie Chinyere Offoha; Mr. Boniface Nwaogu and Mr. Chinedu Amadi (edu king ).

L-r …Book Reviewer, Mr. Bonny Amadi; Director, Ohachibeeds Enterprises, Mr Chidebere Ohaegbu; Sales Officer, Tower Alloys Industries Limited, Mr Emmanuel Odunse; internationally Renowned Author & Poet, Mrs. Maggie Chinyere Offoha; Guest, Benjamin Nwaogu and Retired, Director of Education Lagos State Mr. Gilbert Okpalakunne.

L-r… A Nigerian Journalist, Mrs. Ngozi Okpalakunne; internationally Renowned Author & Poet,Mrs. Maggie Chinyere Offoha and Communications/ PR. Actor. Mr. Francis Duru.

Internationally Renowned Author & Poet, Mrs. Maggie Chinyere Offoha; Guest, Benjamin Nwaogu; (both middle) pose with family and friends during the three Book Launch, Dark Shadows on my Path; Return to where I Belong; Poetry for thought; written by Maggie Offoha, held at Radisson Blu, Victoria Island Lagos. 22/3/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng