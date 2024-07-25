Bola Audu,group invade ASCSN Abuja office

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The office of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, Area 7 at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was invaded today, July 2024, by Bola-Audu Innocent and his factional group.

In a statement issued today, July 24, 2024, the ASCSN Secretary-General,Comrade Joshua Apebo, stated that a detachment of Police in Abuja was taking steps to clear the office of hoodlums.

It will be recalled that on July 9,2024, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NICN, Abuja while delivering judgement in Suit No NICN/ABJ/214/2024 held that Bola-Audu should complete his tenure by 29th July, 2024 having been elected as the National President of the Union on 29th July 2020.

Following this development, the Union filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, Abuja in Suit No CA/ABJ/CV/780/2024.

“This is unacceptable because Nigeria is not a jungle but a society governed by Laws “, the Union emphasized.

The ASCSN accordingly urged the security agencies to rein in Bola-Audu and his group and ensure that he desist forthwith, from resorting to self help and taking the Laws into his hands.

It will be recalled that on Monday,22nd February, 2021, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), arrested and detained Bola-Audu Innocent for alleged case of human trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable persons.

The Union thereafter resolved that given the enormity of the case and to save the image of the Association and protect his job, that Bola-Audu should step aside so that informal channels could be explored by the National leadership of the Association with the authorities to give him soft landing.

” Instead of abiding by the wise counsel, Bola- Audu elected to recruit thugs and on 7th May,2021, invaded the ASCSN Annex office in Abuja as well as the headquarters of the Union on 5th August, 2022 and again, on 22nd August,2022″, the statement further added.