Boko Haram launches RPGs on Maiduguri, destroys houses

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Members of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters were suspected to have launched Rocket Propelled Grounds (RPG) on 1,000 Housing Estate and Ngomari Airport area of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, resulting in the destruction of six houses.

The explosions, which occurred at about 6am when residents were still indoors preparing for the monthly sanitation exercise, were said to have destroyed six houses and no life was lost as at the time of filing this report.

One of the locations of the incident is a few metres away from the Hajj camp, where members of the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists are camped.

However, normalcy has since returned to Ngomari Airport and 1,000 Housing Estate of the Maiduguri Metropolis after the incident.

A resident of the estate, Alhaji Ibrahim Alkali, told our correspondent that “when I heard the sound of the first explosion, I rushed out of my house to know what was happening. Then the second one exploded close to my compound. On my way inside, I saw the rocket, then I concluded that it was an attack”.

At the time of filling in this report, there was no security confirmation but our correspondent learnt that Governor Babagana Zulum was billed to visit the scenes of the attack.

