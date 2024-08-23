Boko Haram kills 4 farmers in Gwoza

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Four farmers were killed on their farms in a border town of Kirawa, in the Gwoza local government area of Bormo state, when members of Boko Haram insurgents launched as attack on them..

Our correspondent learnt that the victims who engaged in agricultural activities were killed in their farms when the terrorists launched an attacked on them .

The incident which occurred around 12 to 1pm on 22nd August, 2024 have already forced some other farmers to abandon their farmland.

Speaking to journalists in a telephone chat, the Councilor of Kirawa Jimini Ward, who is also the speaker of the Gwoza local government council, Bukar Aji, confirmed the incident and called on the military to provide adequate security to the people to perform their agricultural activities.

Also, chairman of Kirawa Development Association, Yakubu Ali, who spoke to newsmen said the attack on farmers will further compound the challenges faced by the communities that are rebuilding after years of insurgency.

