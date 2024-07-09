Champion Newspapers Limited
Body of UNN first-year student found  inside campus drainage

By Cosmas Chukwu

 

The management of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has confirmed the tragic death of a first-year student of the institution whose lifeless body was found in a drainage on Friday, July 5.

 

The deceased, who hailed from Ekwegbe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State,was identified as Favour Okenyi, from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science.

 

She was was found dead in a drainage near Akanu Ibiam Stadium, UNN.

 

The university’s Acting Public Relations Officer, Chief Okwun Omeaku, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Nsukka on Sunday.

 

Omeaku said that the university community was shocked by the unfortunate death of the first year student.

 

“UNN appeals for useful information that will aid  investigations and fish out perpetrator/s of the evil act,“ he said.

 

The statement condoled the deceased family and said that the university authority was collaborating with security agencies and the family of the deceased to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death to prevent any recurrence.

 

“The University Community was shocked on Friday, July 5, by the distressing discovery of a lifeless body found in a drainage near Akanu Ibiam Stadium, UNN.

 

“The University administration is deeply saddened by the loss of our student and extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased for the tragic death of such a promising young student.

 

“The management is collaborating with security agencies and the family of the deceased to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death and in order prevent any potential recurrence of such incidents in the future,” the statement added.

