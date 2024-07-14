Bode George to Tinubu: Let restructuring be total after S’ Court verdict on LG autonomy

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A former People’s Democratic Party, PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George has hailed the Supreme Court judgement granting financial autonomy to Local Government administration.

The PDP stalwart gave the commendation in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen, saying the Apex Court has started the revolution

He however added that the restructuring of Nigeria must be total, noting there should be a new order where development starts from the grassroots.

George said, “Thursday’s Supreme Court judgement stopping State Governments from retaining and using funds meant for the third tier of government – councils – is not only victory for democracy but a big boost for Nigeria’s political and economic development.

“The apex court was precise and unambiguous in its verdict: Allocations to Local Governments must be paid directly from the Federation Account to councils governed by democratically-elected officials.

Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, noted, “The judiciary has, once again, proved that it is the last hope of the common man.

“This courageous verdict from the apex court, obviously, will have far-reaching implications for the growth of democracy in world’s most populous black country and Africa’s biggest democracy.

“This courageous judgement will also strengthen democratic principles at the local level and foster transparency.

“I also read President Bola Tinubu’s statement hailing the verdict and talking about restructuring.

“I want to advise the President that he must go further because what Nigerians want is a complete overhaul of the polity. That is the only way Nigeria can work.

“This will lead to decentralisation of power, fortify our democracy and ensure that dividends of democracy reach all Nigerians anywhere they may be in the country.

“For any country to develop, there must be a strategic plan for a Bottom-Up Approach to governance, not the other way round. We cannot be doing the same thing, over and over again, and expect another result.

“For instance, in many developed countries, how many airports – international and local – are controlled by the Central Government? Jackson Airport in Atlanta, the United States (U.S.) is one of the busiest and most profitable airports globally. It is controlled by the Atlanta City Council.

“A major challenge in Nigeria is that almost everything is overcentralised. Many States in the U.S. have Supreme Courts and that is where legal cases in such states end, not in Washington D.C. In Nigeria, all cases must go to Abuja.

“Here, for something as minute as mining gold in any part of the country, somebody must approve in Abuja. So, how do we want to develop Nigeria?

“Look at Lagos State with 20 local governments. Ogun State also with 20 local governments. Every month, money will be sent to 20 councils in Lagos and 20 councils in Ogun and we all know the contributions of Lagos State to national development.

“Why should Lagos and Ogun have the same number of councils? Lagos and Kano states were created in 1967. Jigawa was later carved out of Kano. Today, Lagos has 20 councils, Kano 44 and Jigawa 27. So, in essence, after 57 years, the old Lagos still has 20 councils while the old Kano (now Kano and Jigawa) has 71. Where is the justice in the system?” he queried.

He added, “I strongly believe that states should determine the number of LGs they want. Also, what is the business of the Federal Government with parks? What exactly is the business of the Federal Government with livestock, agriculture, water, even education?”

