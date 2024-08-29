Bode George to Atiku: You can’t run for Presidency in 2027, emulate US President, Biden

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has asked the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to wait till 2031 if he wants to contest again.

The PDP chieftain made the remark in a release that was made available to newsmen, saying a Southerner must occupy the office of the Commander in Chief from 2023 to 2031 “because that is the reality of our country, PDP Constitution and our polity”.

The former Military Governor of Ondo State (1987 – 1990) added that even in 2027, Atiku will be 81 years “and this is the time for him to embrace the President Joe Biden concept of allowing the younger generation to run for the highest office in the land.

“I have nothing personal against Alhaji Abubakar. He is my friend but the truth must be told. By 2027, by God’s Grace, I will also be in my 80s. So, what am I looking for in public office as an octogenarian? The same principle should apply to Alhaji Abubakar.

“We all saw what American President, Joe Biden, did recently when he stepped down for Kamala Harris to contest the November presidential election. That is the hallmark of a statesman. Alhaji Abubakar should do same so that in 2027, PDP will field a Southerner as presidential candidate.

“Aside that, General Buhari, a Northerner from Katsina State just left office after eight years. Alhaji Abubakar is also a Northerner from Adamawa State. So, power cannot go to the North in 2027. That is the reality of our country and our party’s Constitution.

“Section 7, Sub-section 3 (C) says zoning and rotation must be maintained for justice, fairness and equity. In our party, this is the right and logical thing to do in the present political circumstances.

“But if Alhaji Abubakar is desperate to contest again, I will advise him as a friend, a party man and brother to wait till 2031. By then, he will be 85 years.

“As loyal party members, we must continue to respect PDP Constitution. Fair is fair. I joined the PDP in 1998 and I have remained in this party since.

“I was elected National Vice Chairman (South-West) and later Deputy National Chairman. Today, I am a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and one of the respected elders and credible voices of our party. I have not defected to any other party. While I was in Wadata Plaza, Alhaji Abubakar was in the Villa as Vice President. So, we know ourselves and the two of us know the principles guiding this party.

“We should not do anything that will destroy our party and the country. In 2027, the concept of ‘Turn-by-Turn Nigeria Limited’ must be strictly followed by our party. PDP must look for a Southerner to wrest power from the APC because that party of strange bed fellows wants to destroy this country, economically and politically.

“So, Nigerians are waiting for us to rescue them in 2027 but a Southerner must lead the battle.

“I also served the Military well. My records are there for all to see. But, you know in politics, people can say anything to tarnish your image. Despite that, the truth must be told. What you will not accept, don’t give to others.

“I can boldly say that I am a detribalised Nigerian and a committed irredentist member of the PDP. I don’t harbour any disdain or hate for Alhaji Abubakar or any other PDP member. I expect every member of the party to embrace and respect the entrenched principles of zoning and rotation, bestowed on the party by our founding fathers since inception in 1998, no matter whose ox is gored.”

.I’m concerned about suffering of Nigerians, not 2027, says ex-VP

In his reaction, Atiku said he was preoccupied with the current hardship facing Nigerians as a result of the bad economic policies of President Bola Tinubu.

According to his media aide Mazi Paul Ibe: “We cannot afford to put the cart before the horse. At this point in time, Atiku Abubakar’s preoccupation is not 2027. His concern is about 2024. It is about 2025 and 2026 and beyond.

“His concern is about the plight of Nigerians who are literarily going through hell because of the failed trial-and-error policies of this administration.

“The average citizen, and indeed all Nigerians, need to survive the tsunami that has become the administration of President Bola Tinubu. It is insensitive to be talking about 2027 now, when the 2023 mandate has not yielded any tangible benefits to Nigerians, who are now far worse off in every facet of life.

“Bode George himself should also turn his attention to counselling Tinubu to reassess some of his ill-advised policies that have deepened poverty and divisions in our country instead of prioritising the politics of 2027”.