Bobrisky pleads guilty to Naira abuse, to be sentenced on April 9

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

Internet personality, Idris Okuneye, otherwise known as Bobrisky has pleaded guilty to a four-count charge of Naira abuse leading to a conviction by the Federal High Court in Lagos, on Friday.

The court fixed April 9, 2024, to sentence Bobrisky on the currency charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Abimbola Awogboro ordered the remand of Bobrisky in EFCC custody pending his sentencing.

Bobrisky had appeared in court wearing a black hijab but was ordered to unveil his face by the judge.

The EFCC initially filed a 6-count charge against Bobrisky, with the first four counts bordering on Naira abuse while the last two counts bordered on alleged money laundering.

However, the counsel to the EFCC, Sulaiman Sulaiman requested the court to strike out counts five and six on the grounds of an agreement with Bobrisky.

The judge, Awogboro, granted the EFCC prosecutor’s request and subsequently struck out the two counts and ordered that the four-count charge be read to the defendant.

Bobrisky pleaded guilty to each of the four counts.

The prosecution called on its witness, Bolaji Temitope, an EFCC Assistant Superintendent, to review the facts of the case.

Temitope told the court that the EFCC sends out operation teams to monitor and observe the activities of individuals who are in the habit of spraying the Naira in events.

He told the court that the EFCC visits event centres and monitors social media pages to determine where the Naira is being abused.

Temitope said, “During the exercise, we came across videos on social media where the defendant [Bobrisky] was seen abusing the Naira. Our team then proceeded to view the video and burn the same on a CD.”

He told the court that the Commission sent an invitation letter to the defendant and showed him a video where he was spraying money on Segun Johnson and the defendant confirmed that he was the one in the video.

Temitope told the court that a total of N400,000 was spent at the event of which the video was confirmed by the defendant.

The EFCC showed Bobrisky another video of him at events in Aja Junction, Ikorodu and Ikeja and he admitted to spraying money as seen in the videos.

Sulaiman told the court that Bobrisky wrote a statement afterwards, which the prosecutor tendered alongside the videos to be admitted into evidence.

The defence counsel, Ayo Olumofin, did not object to the prosecution’s application.

The court admitted the materials into evidence and marked them as Exhibits 1 and 2 respectively.

Sulaiman asked the court to convict the defendant, which the judge, Awogboro, did.

Following his conviction, Bobrisky pleaded for mercy.

The convict told the court that he was not aware of the Naira abuse law.

Awogboro told Bobrisky that his ignorance of the law was not an excuse to which Bobrisky replied in affirmation.

Bobrisky told the court to give him a second chance and promised to use his platform on the internet to inform and educate his followers about the law on spraying money.

He said, “I am a social media influencer with over five million followers. I would do a video on my page and I will educate people about spraying money.

“I will not repeat it, my lord, I regret my actions, my lord. I’m a first-time offender,” Bobrisky continued.

The defence counsel, Olumofin, in his allocutus, told the court that the convict had turned a new leaf.

He asked the court for a non-custodial sentence and an option of a fine for his client.

Awogboro adjourned the sentencing of the convict till April 9.

Bobrisky is a crossdresser and is regarded as a Nigerian transgender icon.

Bearing on his conviction, he stands to either serve six months in prison, pay a fine of N50,000 or do both.

According to Section 21 (1) of the CBN Act 2007, “A person who tampers with a coin or note issued by the Bank is guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable for imprisonment for a term not less than six months or to a fine not less than N50,000 or to both such fine and imprisonment.”