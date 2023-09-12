Boat mishaps: Tinubu orders thorough probe, charges agencies

President Bola Tinubu has directed various government agencies to collaborate with one another in identifying the root causes of preventable disasters across the country.

The president gave the directive against the backdrop of the boat mishaps in Mokwa local government area of Niger state and Gurin Village in Fufore local government area of Adamawa State, which tragically claimed many lives, including several children.

He said thorough investigation should be carried out on the cause of the disaster.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Mr. Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the president said the government agencies concerned included those of law enforcement, maritime safety and transportation safety.

While commiserating with the families of the victims of the disaster, the president underscored his commitment to holding government agencies accountable for any regulatory or safety lapses.

He further instructed a comprehensive review of safety measures and a strict enforcement of existing laws on boating activities in the country.

The president assured the affected families and communities of government’s continued support and his commitment to the prevention of such tragic incidents from occurring in the future.