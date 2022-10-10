Boat mishap: leave flood out, its man-made TC Chairman insists 

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Details have emerged about the unfortunate boat mishap in Ogbaru on Friday, October 7, 2022.

According to the Press Secretary to Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, Christian Aburime, about forty passengers were said to have boarded the ill-fated boat before it set sail.

He said, “The engine of the boat was said to have failed 3 minutes into the journey and the surging waves hit the boat on a collapsed bridge and it subsequently capsized.”

The government spokesperson said that more than thirty people were rescued by expert swimmers while six people including two kids and two ladies were confirmed dead.

He said the update became necessary to avoid unfounded speculations and undue sensationalization of the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the Transition Committee Chairman of the local government area, Paschal Aniegbunam, has said that over thirty persons had been rescued in the mishap.