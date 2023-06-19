Bloodbath averted as NSCDC Officer, NYSC member fight over food at FCTA event

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Bloodbath was on Saturday averted as a Civil Defence ( NSCDC) officer and a member of the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC) engaged in fisticuffs over food at event organized by the Department of Parks and Recreation,

Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA.

The event was scheduled to mark 2023 World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought and flagg off of annual tree planting campaign.

But for the quick intervention of some of the guests, including Journalists who were still at the venue, the fight would have escalated, as the other coppers were prepared to join their colleagues in wadding off the aggressors.

The event held at the office of the Department, located within the military protected area of Asokoro, was packed full with guests, many of which went home angrily because staff of the department hoarded the food and drinks meant to entertain guests.

The fight ensued when an NSCDC officer, on uniform attempted to forcefully collect a bag containing packs of rice and drinks, from a male youth copper.

The Copper who pleaded anonymity, said he tried to explain to the officer that the food packs were meant for his colleagues who were officially invited for the event, but he refused to listen.

The angry copper said, ” One of the staff called me to go and carry food, so I saw the bag and carried it, three Civil Defence Officers just came and hijacked the bag from me . I asked them why are you dragging the bag from, because I was made to know that its is for NYSC members.

” Before I know what was happening, one of the NSCDC Officers started warning me to be careful and I said because of food you are pointing at me telling me to take time,

I told him too, to take time, and he said he will beat me, but I told him that he can’t beat me. Before I know what was happening, he started hitting me, so we started fighting.

One of the Civil Defence Officers, said ” it is wrong for this young man, who call himself an NYSC member to be dragging food with one of our men.

” He is wearing NYSC uniform but can’t express himself in the public, yet he has the guts to disrespect civil defence official because of food, and our people were just looking at them.This is bad,

” My concern is not even the food but how he was fighting with a uniform person.

” I am angry with some of our men who were looking at the whole thing instead of manhandling the guy”.