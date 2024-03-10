Blogger In Trouble For Defaming Evangelist Ebuka Obi

Founder and Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, Evangelist Ebuka Anozie Obi, has threatened to sue a blogger, Diamond Dietanuru Osakorigho, for defamation of character.

In a letter by his lawyers, ZLT Legal Aid Foundation, dated March 8, 2024, the Evangelist demanded that Osakorigho should “forthwith immediately cease and desist from publishing, disseminating and sharing the subject defamatory and false statements referenced.

The chambers also gave the blogger seven days to retract, take down the offensive and defamatory publication on his social media platforms as well as to publish “clear, unequivocal and unreserved apology to our client via video publications from all your social media platforms“.

The lawyers also demanded that the blogger pay the sum of N100 million for anxiety, trauma, loss of reputation and damage which his defamatory publication caused the Zion founder.

Should Osakorigho fail to comply with the demands within seven days, the lawyers noted that they would institute a legal action against him to seek redress for their client.

Osakorigho had in a publication he has now taken down claimed without adducing any evidence that Evangelist Ebuka was a “419 pastor” and accused Zion Ministry of being a scam.