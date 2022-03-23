Blockage of NASS Gate: How Security Agents of Sergent at Arms Exhort Money from Workers, Visitors

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

An eye witness account of how security agents of the Sergent at Arms at of the apex legislature National Assembly Abuja exhort money from many public servants and other visitors that daily go to work or visit the legislative institution for one thing or another has emerged.

On Tuesday at the second gate of the legislative institution, security agents on duty in thier duty post at the second gate of the apex legislature beside the Shehu Shagari House Secretariat of the Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria stired an ugly scene that left everybody bemused and flabbergasted.

Due largely to the the blockage of the main gate of the National Assembly by the Management of the apex legislature due to ongoing protest by some women groups, the public servants and other visitors to the National Assembly usually go through the SGF gate before accessing the second gate of the institution.

Regrettedly, some security agents of the Sergent At Arms stationed at the second gate have turned the ugly situation into a money making venture by conducting illegal stop and search on motorists and other visitors to the apex legislature.

Due to this anormaly, a very ugly incident resulting into serious fight and exchange of blows happened between one of the officers of the Sergent at Arm and our correspondent on yesterday at the gate when the security men wanted to pile this illegal trade on the harmless journalist.

It all began when the reporter alighted from a vehicle that dropped him off from the SGF axis of the National Assembly Complex after checks by the security staff where he showed his identity card to them and made his way into the apex legislature and was called back by a randy security man.

He was asked to properly identity himself and reporter again brought out his identity card from his pocket and showed it to him and continues his walk into the complex.

Due largely to their antics of illegally exthorting money from visitors and workers of the National Assembly including newly employed workers, the security agents tried to stop the entrance by the journalist resulting into brawls.

It took the intervention of some senior staff of the apex legislature who witnessed the urgly incident to quell the serious altercation between the security personnel and the journalist.

Some other colleagues of the reporter who was visibly assualted by the security agents have one or two other ugly stories to tell about the extortionist behaviour of some officers of the Sergent At Arms of the apex legislature

The management of the National Assembly should immediately conduct an investigation into the latest assult on journalists covering the apex legislature by security agents and take necessary disciplinary measures to address it.