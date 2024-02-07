Champion Newspapers Limited
Blasphemy: Popular Kano Sheikh, Abduljabbar’s Disciple Challenges Boss’ Death Sentence By Sharia Court

A disciple of Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, Musa San Turaki Fali, from Bauchi State, has filed a suit before a Kano State High Court challenging the death sentence on Abduljabbar.

The applicant, through his legal representative, Barrister Hashim Hussain Fagge, is seeking leave to file an appeal to challenge the judgment of the Kano Upper Sharia Court, Kofar Kudu.

Recall that Abduljabbar was sentenced to death by hanging by Justice Ibrahim Sarki Yola of the Upper Sharia Court on December 15, 2022, after finding him guilty of blasphemy.

Fali informed the court that he filed the suit as an interested party in accordance with Section 272 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

During the Monday hearing for the applicant’s motion, Barrister Musa Dahiru Muhammad, representing the Kano State Government, filed a motion on notice requesting an extension of time to respond to the applicant’s prayers challenging the judgment.

Similarly, the defence counsel, Fagge, requested an adjournment on behalf of his client to enable him to respond to the Kano State Government’s counter affidavit.

Justice Sunusi Ado Ma’aji adjourned the case to February 12.

