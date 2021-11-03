Blame governments for building collapse –Fadahunsi, NIS Chair

The Chairman of Nigeria Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Osun Chapter, Dr Joseph Fadahunsi, has said that most blame on building collapse must be laid at the doorstep of government at all levels for failing to ensure strict adherence to standards of building construction.

Fadahunsi stated this during the investiture programme held for him at the White Plain Center, Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Tuesday, noting that many factors were always responsible for the collapse of a building.

Highlighting the possible cause of building collapse, he said, “The owner may hire or patronise quacks, relegating the professionals, use of substandard materials and there might be a poor investigation of the soil and environment where the structure is erected.”

According to Dr Fadahunsi who is the new NIS Chairman, “proper investigation is not done on the location or the land, In advanced countries, geologists or structure engineers will have to work on the soil. Building house surveyors, builders, structure engineers, geologists among others must be involved.

“Government has a lot of responsibilities in curbing collapse of buildings. In government ministries, they have a shortage of manpower. In schools these days, they lack manpower because many schools don’t have qualified lecturers and this affects the students when they are practising.

“Government must ensure they employ capable hands as lecturers in training institutions and up the ante in construction supervision, strict compliance to standards obtainable in other countries must be imbibed, we cannot continue to waste precious lives of citizens over negligence and greed.”

While appreciating members of the Association of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), Dr. Kolapo Okediji hinted that a new dawn of quality practice by members.

“I give glory to God almighty first for everything He has done. He has made today to be what it is. All the glory and adoration be to Him alone. I will like to say thank you to everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this event glorious.

“Fellow surveyors, I don’t believe in grandiloquence but exploit. I am reaffirming that I will be committed to every promise I made during my manifesto.

“Besides those promises, promotion of peace and unity in all forms will be paramount. I want to equally assure every member of this great association that, as a leader, I belong to no group but all groups in this association (APPSN). By the grace of God, my administration will run on continuity and inclusiveness. It shall be an administration of the Surveyor by the Surveyor and for the Surveyors.

