Blakey’s Nat’l Tax Conference , Fifth Edition held in Lagos

L-r... Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie ;Speaker, Past President Chartered institute  of Taxation of Nigeria , Chief Mark Anthony Dike; Prince O.C Erinini ; Chairman of the Occasion Mr Aigbe  Ototu; Group Chairman Evergreen Investment Limited ,Chief Reginald  Udeagbala ,during the  Fifth Edition Blakey’s , National Tax Conference held in Lagos .on13/6/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
35
L-r…Speaker, Past President Chartered institute  of Taxation of Nigeria , Chief Mark Anthony Dike; Speaker, Otunba Kenneth Odusanya; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; Chairman of the Occasion Mr Aigbe  Ototu; Chief Goodnews Ugorji. Group Chairman Evergreen Investment Limited , Chief Reginald  Udeagbala.

L-r… Funmi Azike ; Paschaline Agbams; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; Chairman of the Occasion Mr Aigbe  Ototu; Obianuju Onyeka; Aderibigbe  Oladipupo.

L-r… Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; Speaker, Otunba Kenneth Odusanya; Speaker, Past President Chartered institute  of Taxation of Nigeria , Chief Mark Anthony.

L-r… Chief Goodnews Ugorji. Group Chairman Evergreen Investment Limited , Chief Reginald  Udeagbala; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; and  Prince O.C Erinini.

From 4th left Past President Chartered institute  of Taxation of Nigeria , Chief Mark Anthony Dike;  host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; Speaker Chairman of the Occasion Mr Aigbe  Ototu; Prince O.C Erinini ; Group Chairman Evergreen Investment Limited ,Chief Reginald  Udeagbala and others during the  Fifth Edition Blakey’s , National Tax Conference  on’ the role of taxation in Global Competitiveness’ case Study of Nigeria held in Lagos .on13/6/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

