Blakey’s Nat’l Tax Conference, 6th Edition held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
From left to right: Past President Chartered institute  of Taxation of Nigeria , Chief Mark Anthony Dike; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie ; Convener/Chief Host/Keynote Speaker; Dr. Patrick Modilim.
L—r …From Left to Right: Chairman, Chief Mark Anthony Chidolue Dike, FCA; Ms. Paschaline Agbams, Participant; Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie, FCA, Convener/Chief Host/Keynote Speaker; Engr. Anthony Chinwe, Guest Speaker.

Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie  middle  with the representative of state Anambra state government .

Past President Chartered institute  of Taxation of Nigeria , Chief Mark Anthony Dike; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie ; Convener/Chief Host/Keynote Speaker; Dr. Patrick Modilim.(all middle) pose with other participants,   during the  6th  Edition  Blakely’s , National Tax Conference, on the future of Taxation-the Game Changer; transforming the informal sector through taxation’ held in Lagos on 15/4/2024.

 

1 of 499