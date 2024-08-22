Blakey’s Nat’l Tax Conference, 6th Edition held in Lagos

L—r …From Left to Right: Chairman, Chief Mark Anthony Chidolue Dike, FCA; Ms. Paschaline Agbams, Participant; Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie, FCA, Convener/Chief Host/Keynote Speaker; Engr. Anthony Chinwe, Guest Speaker.

Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie middle with the representative of state Anambra state government .

Past President Chartered institute of Taxation of Nigeria , Chief Mark Anthony Dike; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie ; Convener/Chief Host/Keynote Speaker; Dr. Patrick Modilim.(all middle) pose with other participants, during the 6th Edition Blakely’s , National Tax Conference, on the future of Taxation-the Game Changer; transforming the informal sector through taxation’ held in Lagos on 15/4/2024.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng