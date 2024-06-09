Blakey’s National Tax Conference 2024 holds June 13 in Lagos

The fifth edition of the Blakey’s National Tax Conference will hold on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at Pholax Hotel & Suites, Anthony Village Lagos.The conference, being organized by the Blakey Ijezie Foundation, hs the theme: “The Role of Taxation in Global Competitiveness- A case study of Nigeria”, will be held between 9am and 4pm.

According to statement from the organizers, the Keynote Speaker/Host is Chief Blakey Ijezie, a chartered accountant, who will speak on “You cannot build something on nothing”.

Other Speakers are: Chief Mark Anthony Dike, former President/Chairman of Council of both the West African Union of Tax Institute (WAUTI) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN); Dr. Tunji Adeniyi,former Commissioner for Finance, Budget &Economic Planning, Ekiti State as well as former Managing Director/CEO,United Bnk for Africa plc, Nairobi Kenya; and Engr. Joe Nwakwue, Lead Partner at Zera Advisory Consulting, Lagos.

Also expected s Speakers are:Otunba Kenneth Odusanya, a former commissioner at Lagos State Audit Service Commission and Chief Pete Emeka Anete, a chartered accountant who assisted Lagos and Delta state governments in developing their Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR) strategies.

The organizers said: “This Conference promises to be a valuable event, bringing together experienced professionals to share insights on taxation and global competitiveness. The pro bono nature of the conference courtesy of the BLAKEY IJEZIE FOUNDATION demonstrates the commitment of okwudili Ijezie & co. (chartered accountants) to giving back to the community and promoting knowledge sharing”.

For a better society