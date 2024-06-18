Blakely’s Nat’l Tax Conference , Fifth Edition held in Lagos

L-r…Speaker, Past President Chartered institute of Taxation of Nigeria , Chief Mark Anthony Dike; Speaker, Otunba Kenneth Odusanya; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; Chairman of the Occasion Mr Aigbe Ototu; Chief Goodnews Ugorji. Group Chairman Evergreen Investment Limited , Chief Reginald Udeagbala.

L-r… Funmi Azike ; Paschaline Agbams; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; Chairman of the Occasion Mr Aigbe Ototu; Obianuju Onyeka; Aderibigbe Oladipupo.

L-r… Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; Speaker, Otunba Kenneth Odusanya; Speaker, Past President Chartered institute of Taxation of Nigeria , Chief Mark Anthony.

L-r… Chief Goodnews Ugorji. Group Chairman Evergreen Investment Limited , Chief Reginald Udeagbala; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; and Prince O.C Erinini.

From 4th left Past President Chartered institute of Taxation of Nigeria , Chief Mark Anthony Dike; host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; Speaker Chairman of the Occasion Mr Aigbe Ototu; Prince O.C Erinini ; Group Chairman Evergreen Investment Limited ,Chief Reginald Udeagbala and others during the Fifth Edition Blakely’s , National Tax Conference on’ the role of taxation in Global Competitiveness’ case Study of Nigeria held in Lagos .on13/6/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng