Blackout in UCH Ibadan: Families, relatives of patients groan

From: Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

Scores of staff of the University College Hospital ( UCH), Ibadan have described as horrible and unacceptable the deplorable working condition in the hospital following the decision of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company ( IBEDC ) to disconnect the electricity supply to the hospital two weeks ago.

Since the disconnection many patients whose cases are critical were said to have died . A source said no fewer than 50 patients have died within two weeks due to failure of the management of the hospital to restore electricity to the facility.

Investigation revealed that an average of ten patients per day brought to the Emergency Unit of the hospital were rejected by medical personnel due to lack of electricity , about four loss their lives in the process of seeking alternative medical facilities.

A visit to UCH last night by this reporter showed how staff and patients admitted at various wards use torchlights, and rechargeable lamps brought from their homes to battle darkness in the hospital.

It was gathered that almost all the laboratories in the hospital including X-Ray unit, Haematology Department, ECG , and other units are down , while patients were advised to do necessary tests outside the hospital, which was against the rules of the hospital.

The situation left many patients and relatives wondering why the hospital management cannot pay electricity bill despite the huge revenue from exorbitant medical bills the patients are forced to cough out on daily basis.

The hospital staff in a declaration on Wednesday during their congress organised by Joint Action Committee (JAC) , an umbrella body of all the unions in the hospital affirmed that they will no longer continue work in darkness if nothing urgent is done by the management to rescue the situation.

The congress , held at the premises of the hospital had members of Non-academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) and Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals Research Institutions and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAN) in attendance.

JAC Chairman, Comrade Oludayo Olabampe while speaking with journalists shortly after the congress noted that the power supply to the hospital has been cut off by Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) since Tuesday, 19th March, 2024 due to N495m debt.

Olabampe who spoke on behalf of other staff of the hospital appealed to the federal government, governor Seyi Makinde and other stakeholders to come to the aid of the hospital.

He added that staff of the hospital have been working in a terrible conditions since the power supply was cut off, adding that the workers will not be able to perform their duties as expected unless the power supply is restored.

The electricity distribution company in a statement entitled ” IBEDC Takes Firm Action on Outstanding Debt owed by UCH”, a copy made available to the Champion newspaper in Ibadan on Wednesday , insisted that electricity supply to UCH will not be restored until a substantial amount of the debt is paid.

The statement signed by Mr. Johnson Tinuoye , the Chief Key Accounts Officer of IBEDC said it is difficult to believe why the management of UCH could not pay their bills , even when other teaching hospitals within their area of operations are doing so.

The statement reads ” The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc, has been compelled to disconnect the supply to the University of Ibadan College Hospital (UCH) due to an outstanding debt exceeding 400 million Naira. This drastic measure comes after exhaustive attempts to engage with the hospital’s management regarding the substantial overdue balance, which has persisted for over six years.

” Despite numerous written correspondences and multiple meetings, UCH management has displayed an uncooperative attitude toward addressing the outstanding debt. IBEDC’s fiduciary responsibility to its stakeholders and market operators necessitates timely and complete remittances, especially considering the liquidity crisis facing DISCOs. Unpaid electricity bills hinder DISCOs’ ability to fulfill obligations to GENCOs and purchase gas for power generation, contributing to the nationwide issue of low power supply.

” It’s worth noting that UCH operates more than 70 diesel-generating sets, consuming diesel at 1,600 Naira per liter. This means they generate energy at 400 Naira per kilowatt, significantly higher than the tariff of 74 Naira per kilowatt that IBEDC sells to UCH. Additionally, IBEDC has provided infrastructure to ensure 20-24 hours of dedicated supply to UCH, yet they have refused to settle their outstanding debt or propose a workable repayment plan.

” It’s pertinent to highlight that UCH is not the only Teaching Hospital within IBEDC’s franchise. Teaching Hospitals in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Kwara State, and others in Ogun State promptly settle their bills. IBEDC questions why UCH differs in this regard.

While recognizing the crucial role hospitals play in society, IBEDC emphasizes the necessity of adhering to payment obligations, particularly amidst challenging economic conditions.

“As our regulator, NERC, has warned DISCOs of potential license withdrawal for non-performance, IBEDC encourages all customers to pay for electricity consumption promptly to ensure the viability of the sector.

IBEDC remains committed to excellent service delivery and urges other customers owing the company to make prompt payments, enabling the company to meet its obligations effectively and provide reliable services.”

The Chief Medical Director of UCH, Dr Jesse Otegbayo, confirmed on Thursday that the hospital was disconnected by IBEDC ,but declined to disclose the cause of the disconnection.