Black Wednesday as 140 dead victims of fuel tanker explosion get mass burial in Jigawa

GBENGA OLARINOYE ILORIN and Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

A mass burial was conducted for 140 dead victims of the petrol tanker explosion that took occurred at Majiya town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State on Wednesday.

About 90 other injured victims of the ugly incident are currently in various hospitals in the state receiving treatment.

Spokesman of Jigawa State Police Command, DSP Lawan Adam, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred Tuesday midnight when the driver of the tanker, travelling from Kano to Nguru in Yobe State, lost control near Khadija University, Majiya.

The tanker, which had departed Kano and was heading to Nguru Town in Yobe State, exploded after the driver lost control.

The disaster, according to the police, was triggered by residents who had rushed to scoop spilled petrol after the tanker overturned.

“The residents were scooping fuel from the overturned tanker when the explosion occurred, sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot.

“The incident left another 50 people severely injured, who were then rushed to Ringim and Hadejia General Hospitals for treatment,” DSP Adam said.

He described the scene as a “horrific tragedy,” emphasising the need for the public to understand the risks associated with scooping fuel from accident scenes.

.Tinubu orders probe, vows sanction for those responsible

.As Akume leads FG’s high-level delegation to state

However, President Bola Tinubu has directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, to lead a Federal Government delegation to Jigawa in response to Tuesday night inferno in Majia town, which claimed over 100 lives.

The government delegation will comprise the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali; Corps Marshall of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr Shehu Mohammed; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North West), Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai.

A statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy),

said, “While in Jigawa, the delegation will visit the scene of the incident to assess the situation and visit injured persons in the hospital.

“President Tinubu further directs that emergency aid, including medical supplies, food, and shelter, be extended to the 50 victims receiving treatment and others affected by the fire.

“The President, with a heavy heart, joins the Vice President in extending his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this devastating incident.

“He expresses his heartfelt prayers and support to the government and people of Jigawa during this time of tragic loss and grief.

“He prays for divine comfort for the bereaved families and the peaceful repose for the souls of the departed.

“President Tinubu reassures the nation that the Federal Government, in collaboration with states, is committed to the swift and comprehensive review of fuel transportation safety protocols across the country.

“He restates his directive to the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) to strengthen night travel measures, such as increased patrols, stricter enforcement of safety regulations, and other highway safety mechanisms.

“He said those found responsible for breaches of safety standards will be held accountable, reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring such incidents do not recure

.NGF mourns, condoles with victims’ families

Also, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is saddened at the reported death of 105 persons in the Tuesday petrol tanker explosion in Majia town in Jigawa State.

The Forum sends its heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Jigawa State on this sad incident, especially families that lost their loved ones and those who sustained injuries in the fire.

The NGF says the reported circumstances of the incident are worrisome, urging citizens to avoid taking advantage of petrol spills because of its volatility and existential danger.

“This unfortunate incident again calls attention to a need for improved safety protocols in the handling of combustible materials like petrol, including during unforeseen circumstances such as accident,” the Forum says.

“Our hearts are with His Excellency Governor Umar Namadi, the people of the state, and families involved in the incident. We ask Almighty Allaah to grant them solace at this trying time and admit the deceased to al-jannah Firdaus.”

.Our nation in shock, mourning, Deputy Speaker, Kalu

.Sympathises with Jigawa govt

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has extended his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the devastating tanker explosion that occurred Tuesday night at Majiya Town, Taura Local Government Area, Jigawa State.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu on Wednesday in Abuja

Kalu also commiserated with the government and the entire people of Jigawa State over the sudden deaths.

Over 100 persons reportedly died in the explosion with 55 persons sustaining various degrees of burn injuries while trying to collect fuel from the overturned tanker.

The Deputy Speaker who is saddened by the incident offers his sincerest condolences.

He urged the relevant government agencies to quickly step in and provide expected reliefs and succour to the victims.

While wishing those hospitalized full and speedy recovery, Kalu also prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

He said: “I am profoundly saddened by the loss of over 100 precious lives and the injuries sustained by many others. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we share their grief and pain.

“The tanker explosion has left our nation in shock and mourning. We stand united in grief, resolving to support those affected and prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

“No words can adequately express our sorrow for your loss. May the memories of your loved ones be a blessing, and may you find strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries”.