Black Tuesday in Imo as gunmen ambush two patrol vehicles, burn 8 soldiers, policemen to death

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

It was a black Tuesday for security agencies in Imo State when two security hillux patrol vehicles were ambushed and burnt with all the occupants allegedly by unknown gunmen Tuesday

According to an eyewitness account, the unknown gunmen ambushed the security operatives and allegedly burnt the vehicles with about eight JTF officials inside it at Ekenku in Umualumaku community Ehime Mbano local government area in Imo.

The gunmen, on Tuesday, reportedly laid ambush on the joint task force (JTF) on official duty and attacked the vehicles

A source from the community disclosed the incident to newsmen pointing out that the the attackers took the JTF team unawares

The eyewitness further said that the victims comprised of two Naval staff,two officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC),two soldiers and two police personnel and two hillux vehicles were involved in the attack

Meanwhile, Daily Champion has gathered that the community had been deserted as a security helicopter combed nooks and cranies of the villages for possible arrest of the culprits.

“All of us are in hiding in different places, some have even ran to the cities, there are heavy security presence now with helicopters hovering everywhere”, he source said.

However, the State police spokesperson, Henry Okoye could not respond to several calls put across his phone line to get a confirmation on the incident.

However, Governor Hope Uzodimma has assured the public that those behind the Tuesday killing of security operatives at Ehime Mbano area of Imo State will be fished out and made to face the law.

Some members of the Joint Security Task force whose actual number and identities are yet to be established were killed in an ambush by unknown gunmen while on duty at the Umuezeala Owerre area of Ehime Mbano.

When Governor Uzodimma visited the scene of the ugly incident accompanied by the Imo State Commissioner of Police and the Director, Department of State Services, he expressed sadness over the lives lost.

He assured that “the State Government in collaboration with security agencies would fish out the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to book.”

Governor Uzodimma however urged leaders and people of communities in the area to avail the government and security agencies of vital information they need to do their work.

He also prayed for God’s mercy for the victims and the fortitude for the families to bear the irreplaceable loss of their loved ones in the incident according to a statement by Oguwike Nwachuku

Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor

Meanwhile, The Julius Abure- led Labour Party has condemned the killing of eight security agents in Imo state by unidentified gunmen.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement, in Abuja, on Tuesday, described the killing of the security agents comprising soldiers, policemen, and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as reprehensible.

He said, “Our heart goes out to these gallant fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price in ensuring that insecurity is fought to a standstill. We also condole with their families and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Today’s attack by gunmen is a sad reminder of the security situation in Imo state in particular and the Southeast where efforts of the state governments appear to be insignificant and ineffective.

“When we thought things were getting better, today’s attack has clearly obliterated the gains of the past, and we sincerely fear a resumption of a militarized zone.

“We are much more concerned that the governorship election in Imo state will be coming up in a few weeks and the campaigns are currently heating up.

“We know that insecurity is a major campaign issue however, we urge the present government to raise its game to ensure that the exploits of these hoodlums are completely checked.”

He further said, “No election is worth the blood of any Nigerian and for this reason, we call on the presidency to initiate strong security action against this resurging onslaught and ensure that politicians do not leverage on the insecurity to frustrate the Imo state governorship election coming up in November.

“Holding an election under a tense and fretful atmosphere will clearly undermine the outcome of the election. We also call on all major stakeholders in the Southeast to get a clear commitment from the presidency that it would take the issue of insecurity in Imo state and the entire South East seriously.”

.as Army neutralises alleged Biafran guards, recover weapons in Abia

Troops of the 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, Ohafia have neutralised alleged members of the self-acclaimed Biafran National Guard at Igboro forest, a boundary between Ohafia and Arochukwu Commumities in Abia.

The brigade’s Public Relations Officer, Lt. Innocent Omale, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Tuesday.

Omale said that the troops made a major breakthrough in the operation, while acting on a credible, timely and reliable tip off.

He stated that the Biafran guard, an affiliate of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, “bowed to the troops’ superior and heavy firepower during the gun battle that lasted for minutes in the early hours of the day”.

“Three of the guard members were neutralised, while unconfirmed number escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds,” he added.

Omale also stated that the troops recovered a locally-constructed Improvised Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher with sixteen barrels mounted on a vehicle and one locally-constructed twelve-barrel launcher.

Also recovered were one locally-constructed four-barrel launcher with tripod, six locally-constructed rocket launcher, one AK 47 rifle, one locally made den gun and four locally made Improvised Explosive Devices.

Others included one Baofeng radio, two machetes, one jack knife, five fragmental jackets, military uniforms and boots, one vehicle jack, code of conducts, an android phone and assorted charms.

The brigade urged well-meaning residents of the state to cooperate with the security agencies by giving them credible, reliable and timely information that could help in averting the efforts of persons disrupting national peace