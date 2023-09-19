Black Tuesday as two security vehicles, 8 officers burnt to death in Imo

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

It was a black Tuesday for security agencies in Imo State when two security hillux patrol vehicles were ambushed and burnt with all the occupants allegedly by unknown gunmen Tuesday

According to an eyewitness account, the unknown gunmen ambushed the security operatives and allegedly burnt the vehicles with about eight JTF officials inside it at Ekenku in Umualumaku community Ehime Mbano local government area in Imo.

The gunmen, on Tuesday, reportedly laid ambush on the joint task force (JTF) on official duty and attacked the vehicles

A source from the community disclosed the incident to newsmen pointing out that the the attackers took the JTF team unawares

The eyewitness further said that the victims comprised of two Naval staff,two officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC),two soldiers and two police personnel and two hillux vehicles were involved in the attack

Meanwhile, Daily Champion has gathered that the community had been deserted as a security helicopter combed nooks and cranies of the villages for possible arrest of the culprits.

“All of us are in hiding in different places, some have even ran to the cities, there are heavy security presence now with helicopters hovering everywhere”, he source said.

However, the State police spokesperson, Henry Okoye could not respond to several calls put across his phone line to get a confirmation on the incident.