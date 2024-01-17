Black Tuesday: 3 school children, 4 adults, crushed to death in Osun

.Gov Adeleke mourns

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Seven persons have been confirmed dead in the multiple road accident that occurred at Osogbo-Ilobu road, Osogbo in Osun State on Tuesday.

The accident involved a commercial bus with the registration number – RBC15 ZN, a commercial tricycle (RLG 898 QE) conveying school children and motorcycle (SGB 630 DN).

According to a release by the Public Enlightenment Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Osun Command, Agnes Ogungbemi, the fatal accident was caused by tyre bust speed violation and loss of control of the bus which collided with the tricycle and motorcycle.

Ogungbemi stated that out of the eight persons involved in the crash, seven persons consisting four adults and three children died while one child sustained injury.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Ademola Adeleke said he is deeply hurt by the sad news of the fatal accident.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy of the government and the people of Osun state to the families of those affected by the incident.

Governor Adeleke called on road users to exercise caution and adhere strictly to safety guidance on roads, saying the State Government under him will work with relevant authorities to make the roads safer.

While commending the state’s emergency service for the swiftness in responding to the situation, the Governor declared the willingness of his administration to continue to pursue efforts to guide against an experience like this.

“I am distraught to hear about the terrible accident that resulted in the death of five people in Osogbo due to a fatal accident while five other people sustained injuries of varying degrees. It is really painful for me, and I want to use this avenue to commiserate with the families of the deceased.

“It is my prayer that God Almighty repose their souls and give their loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses occasioned by their death. As a government, we will give the needed support to the injured and pray for quick recovery,” he said.

Abuja Radio presenter dies in auto crash

ina related development, a heavy-duty truck laden with sand collided with a moving vehicle along the busy Airport Road in Lugbe, Abuja, claiming the life of a radio presenter, Deborah Ohamara

Sharing details of the accident on Facebook , Nten Ekpang, said, “A car hit Deborah Ohamara from behind while she was driving and she rammed into a moving trailer. She died from injuries sustained from the crash.”

Sharing a video from the accident, he wrote, “The accident that claimed the life of Deborah Ohamara along Airport Road in Abuja”

Confirming the incident of Ohamara’s death, Nigeria Info 95.1 FM, wrote, “We sadly announce the passing of Deborah Ohamara (Debbie) a brilliant and loved broadcaster with Nigeria Info Abuja.

Details of the accident are still sketchy, however, it was gathered that the Ohamara, a staff of Nigeria Info 95.1 FM Abuja, was driving from the airport axis when a vehicle hit her car from behind and she rammed into the moving truck”.

Ohamara, popularly described as the golden voice of Naija Info due to her captivating on-air presence, was a native of Cross River State.

She started her career as a newscaster with the Cross River Broadcasting Corporation, CRBC TV, and served as a presenter on 105.5 Paradise FM Calabar.