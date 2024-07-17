Black Pelican Group holds 20KM walk to mark its 20th anniversary

Black Pelican Group, Nigeria’s foremost total interior solutions provider, held a 20km Walk to mark 20 years of excellence and growth. The walk took place on Saturday, July 13th, 2024, simultaneously in Lagos and Abuja, bringing together staff, management, and well-wishers to commemorate its significant milestone.

The 20KM Walk symbolised the company’s two-decade journey, emphasising its commitment to innovation, excellence, and wellness. The walk commenced at two separate locations: The Lagos office at The Ebenezer House and the Abuja office at Gaduwa, Gudu District. Staff and patrons marched through principal streets, culminating in a celebratory gathering at both locations.

Mr. Michael Owolabi, Founder and CEO of Black Pelican Group, expressed his gratitude to all participants and stakeholders, saying, “We are thrilled to have shared this momentous occasion with everyone who has contributed to our success. The 20KM Walk is a representation of our ’20 & Timeless’ journey thus far and our continued stride towards excellence.”

Black Pelican Group is Nigeria’s foremost total interior solutions provider, known for its high-quality interior fittings for personal and commercial applications. Through its subsidiaries – IL Bagno, Bathrooms Direct, BPL Logistix, Bagno Technik, and BPL Wellness – the company offers a comprehensive range of services, from high-end finishes to logistics and wellness solutions.