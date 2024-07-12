Black Friday: 14 students, die, 75 rescued as Saints Academy building collapses in Jos

Daniel Dauda, Jos

No fewer than 14 students of Saints Academy Secondary School, Busa-Buja community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state died on Friday following the collapse of the school building.

Over 75 others reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment in hospitals.

A two-storey classroom building which collapsed on Friday morning trapped many students and teachers at the school established about 10 years ago.

Daily Champion correspondent who visited the school premises gathered that some victims were rescued alive while others died as rescue team continues searching for survivors.

The school principal, Daremola Okundayo, confirmed the sad event occurred around 11:00am, with about 200 students and teachers inside the building, saying “it is so pathetic, unfortunate, and heartbreaking.

“A good number of them have been rescued. As a matter of fact, I was at OLA hospital. It’s unfortunate that I lost some of them. But at least, so far, those that have been rescued presently, they were more than 30, and they all survived. So I pray the survivors will be permanent and the healing will be fast.”

It was learnt that casualties and survivors were taken to four hospitals namely JUTH, Plateau Specialists Hospital, Bingham University Teaching Hospital as well as Our Lady of Fatima (OLA) Hospital.

Chief Medical Director, Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Stephen Anzaku acknowledged the hospital received mass casualties following the unfortunate incident.

“Some were brought death while others were on admission. Those that are in stable condition admitted in the various wards”, he said.

Some public spirited individuals were sighted on the queue at the hospital donating blood for victims’ onward transfusion.

Condoling with families that lost their children, the Commissioner Ministry of Information and Communication, Ibrahim Musa Ashoms said, the Governor Caleb Mutfwang on behalf of Plateau citizens is deeply saddened by the incident.

Ashoms said, “the unfortunate incident could have been avoided, but because certain things were not addressed, we are now facing this tragedy”.

He faulted the structure adding that the school was established in 2009 and is situated by the riverbank.

“From visual assessment, it is clear that it is not a strong structure”, he stated.

Speaking on Executive Order 003, the commissioner said that some people perceived it with sentiment or as a witch-hunt.

“All we trying to do is about the safety and well being of the city.

“If we had demolished this school earlier, people might have criticized the action. The land here is waterlogged and it is evident that building in such an environment requires collaboration with the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) to ensure proper construction stand are made.”

At the time of filing this report the commissioner declared that the school remained shut.

He added that the state government have constituted a committee to visit schools, most especially private schools to inspect and ascertain the integrity of their buildings as a measure to curtail future occurrence.

Many trapped as Gov Mutfwang consoles victims’ families

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has expressed deep sympathy to the families of students and staff of St. Academy School, Jos, who perished in the collapse of a two-storey school building behind St. Murumba, Busa Buji, in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Mutfwang received the heartbreaking news with grief and sorrow, describing the tragedy as unfortunate and untimely.

He stated that nothing can be more painful and heart-wrenching than this gloomy situation.

This was contained in a condolence message issued to newsmen on Friday, signed by Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs, Government House Rayfield.

Accoording to the statement, the Governor appreciated the timely intervention of the search and rescue team, as well as members of the public who rushed to the school premises to assist in evacuating some of the surviving students and staff.

He directed the relevant government agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, to provide necessary support to the surviving victims of the building collapse.

Mutfwang expressed deep regret that the students were trapped while writing their promotion examination and extended his condolences to the grieving mothers who lost their children in the unfortunate incident.

Highlighting the significance and broader purpose of Executive Order 003, recently signed into law, Governor Mutfwang clarified that its intent is to safeguard citizens from such disasters, prevent Jos from deteriorating into a slum, and ensure compliance with building regulations in line with the Greater Jos Master Plan.

Mutfwang stated that words cannot fully comfort the grieving families over their immense loss.

He prayed that the God of all comfort will continue to console and uphold them during this difficult period.

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant the families, the school, and the extended community the fortitude to endure this irreplaceable loss, and that His consoling presence will bring solace in these trying times.