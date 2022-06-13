Bishop, Wife, driver abducted in Oyo State

PATIENCE OGBO

One Bishop Rt. Rev Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State in the Company of his Wife and driver were abducted on Sunday in Oyo State.

Preliminary investigations by the police reveals that the Victim’s vehicle developed what seemed a mechanical fault while traveling from Yewa, Ogun State to Jebba, Kwara State enroute an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

Lagos state police spokesperson SP Adewale Osifeso said ” The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the Command is in Charge of the rescue operation that has commenced since 2100HRS of Sunday 12/06/2022.

All the tactical teams of the Command Anti-Kidnapping squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Conventional Police personnel along with local hunters and vigilantes are all involved in the rescue operations.

Meanwhile discreet investigation led by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) is simultaneously been vigorously embarked upon to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt. While enjoining members of the public to report any suspicion to the nearest Police Division or formation, credible and timely information, the General Public are assured of their safety as the go about their lawful activities.

