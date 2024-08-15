Bishop Paul , Edith Vincent celebrate 20 Years of Marriage with a Double Blessing: A Testament to Faith , Perseverance

In a heartfelt celebration that blended joy and gratitude, Bishop Paul Vincent, President and CEO of Persistence Works TV Network (PWTN), and his wife Edith commemorated their 20th wedding anniversary with a profound double blessing. The couple dedicated their newborn daughter, Chidera Sharon Vincent, during the same ceremony that celebrated their two decades of unwavering love and commitment.

The memorable event, held at the Powerline Bible Church auditorium in Olodi Apapa, Lagos, served as a powerful testament to the couple’s enduring faith and resilience. The atmosphere was filled with worship, praise, and a deep sense of gratitude, as the Vincents reflected on their journey together.

“This milestone is not just about our years of marriage but about the persistence and faith that have guided us,” Bishop Vincent shared with heartfelt emotion. “Despite the challenges we faced, including our journey through assisted reproduction like IVF, the arrival of our daughter, Chidera Sharon, is a living testament to the power of never giving up.”

The celebration drew a host of distinguished guests, including international and local faith leaders such as Apostle Warren Hunter from the U.S., Pastor Nick Medo-Uwa, Apostle & Apostle Mrs. Cyril Iroezindu, and Apostle Tony Okeiyi, who served as the event’s moderator. Bishop Francis Anunobi, who officiated the Vincents’ wedding twenty years ago, was also present to celebrate the couple’s enduring union. “Having witnessed their journey from the very beginning, I can attest to their incredible resilience and faith,” Bishop Anunobi remarked. “Their decision to return from the United States to celebrate this milestone in their homeland is a testament to their deep gratitude and connection to their roots.”

Beyond their personal celebrations, Bishop Vincent’s influence and commitment to spreading the message of faith extend far beyond the pulpit. As the leader of Persistence Works TV Network, he reaches over 200 million potential viewers worldwide through platforms like ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Smart TVs, Google Chromecast, and mobile apps. PWTN is dedicated to inspiring and empowering communities with faith-based programming that uplifts and transforms lives.

In addition to his work with PWTN, Bishop Vincent is the Publisher of Persistence Works Magazine and leads Vincent Paul Ministries Int’l. His ministry focuses on liberating the oppressed, providing healing, and effectively communicating the message of Christ to the world. “Our vision is to empower people with a message of hope and resilience,” Bishop Vincent stated. “Through our media platforms and outreach, we strive to make a positive impact on lives globally.”

The dedication of Baby Chidera Sharon Vincent and the celebration of the Vincents’ 20th wedding anniversary not only marked a personal triumph for the couple but also stood as a beacon of faith and perseverance, inspiring many through their ministry and media outreach.

