Bishop Odetoyinbo tasks Nigerians on collective rebuilding in Christmas message

Delivering a heartfelt Christmas message, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, conveyed festive greetings and a hopeful New Year to the faithful. With joy and conviction, he celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ, Emmanuel – God with us, emphasizing God’s unyielding love for humanity despite its shortcomings.

Reflecting on the essence of Christmas, Most Rev. Dr. Odetoyinbo reemphasized that God’s love perseveres, and this season serves as a reminder that, like God, we should not give up on ourselves or our country.

Drawing from biblical references, he encouraged the faithful to overcome the challenges faced individually and collectively.

The Bishop also urged a continuous quest to reform, rebuild, and embrace righteousness and peace.

Amidst the prevailing doubts, hunger, danger, anger, pain, and hopelessness, Most Rev. Dr. Odetoyinbo maintained a resolute hope in the vision of a new Nigeria.

He also expressed concern about the brain drain and loss of capable hands due to the exodus of Nigerians, especially the youth, to other nations.

The Bishop passionately called for renewed hope, belief in the nation’s rise, and the return of those displaced.

Delving deeper into the Christmas celebration, the Bishop highlighted God’s unrelenting efforts to restore humanity through prophets and priests.

He emphasized the significance of the Incarnation, symbolized by the birth of Jesus Christ, as a demonstration of God’s love and a source of joy and peace for the world.

Most Rev. Dr. Odetoyinbo challenged Nigerians to cherish and love one another, rejecting actions that bring shame to the nation.

While acknowledging the administration’s “renewed hope” agenda, the Bishop urged leaders to match words with actions, addressing economic hardships and sacrificing for the citizens’ welfare.

He called for a collective effort from all arms of government to rebuild trust, promote justice, and fulfill the vision of a better Nigeria.

Dr. Odetoyinbo concluded by urging Nigerians to be intentional about rebuilding the nation, discouraging acts that undermine the country’s integrity.

He called for the enthrallment of virtues such as love, joy, peace, unity, and humility. The Bishop emphasized the season’s call to open hearts to God’s love by rejecting works of darkness.

In a final exhortation, Most Rev. Dr. Odetoyinbo called for a spirit of sharing and generosity during the festive season.

He urged those with means to share with the poor and less privileged, acknowledging the present economic hardships.

With a prayer for the Lord’s continued joy to be the strength of all, the Bishop wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in 2024.

