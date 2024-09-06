Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Bishop Mike Okonkwo marks 79th Birthday , Lecture, award of Prizes held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 L-r... Speaker, Barrister Kanu Agbai (SAN); Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Dr. Mike Okonkwo; his wife Bishop Peace; Chairman, of the Occasion, Mr. Atedo Peterside (CON); Chief Examiner, Prof Akachi Ezigbo,  during the 23rd  Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture. Nigeria’s Pathways;  Diagnosis and the Prescriptions,  held at Muson Center Onikan in Lagos on 5/9/2024...PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI .
97
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Dr. Mike Okonkwo; 1st position, received  500 thousand Naira to the Mike Okonkwo Education & youth initiative. (MOEYI)  to Olaoye Flourish, from Christ the King International School;  Bishop Peace Okonkwo.
 L-r …Chief Examiner, Prof Akachi Ezigbo; 2nd  Prize winner of  Mike Okonkwo Education & Youth Initiative. (MOEYI)  250 thousand Naira, Femi-Lawal Nora;  Chairman, of the Occasion, Mr. Atedo  Peterside (CON); presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Dr. Mike Okonkwo; first Position, received,500 thousand Naira,  Olaoye Flourish;  Bishop Peace Okonkwo.. third Position, received 100 thousand Naira,  Olayimika Esther Durotimi.
 L-r … General  Superintendent Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev Sam Aboyeji;  with  General Overseer Word Base Assembly  Lagos, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka.
 L-r… Wife of Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Bishop Peace Okonkwo; presenting the prize to the Second Position, Femi-Lawal Nora, a set of Computer to her School.
Bishop Walter Mbamara, his wife Mrs. Esther (left).
L-r…Deaconess  Andrey  Okehi; Deacon Dan Okehi; Deacon David Nwogbo (TREM).
 L-r … Deputy Chairman,   Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). Lagos State Chapter, Rev . (Mrs.) Janet Onaolapo is the representative of the General Overseer,  Christian Pentecostal Mission International. (CPM INT’L)  Pastor  Robert Onuoha; Pastor (Mrs.) Amaka Flourish –Peters .husband. Apostle Flourish Peters, from The L-O.G.i.C .Church Global. (The Love of God in Christ Church ).
 L-r ...Bishop John Odiete; Arch Bishop Joseph  Ojo; Bishop Oscar Ossai and  Rev. Dare Olaoluwa.
L-r… Deaconess  Ndidi Echegwisi; Deaconess  Comfort Essien; Deaconess  Juliana Olagbegi, all from Headquarters Church.
L-r …Deacon Toyin Anifowoshe, his wife Deaconess Ngozi, and  Deaconess  Regina  Okonwo.
Cross Section of the guest, during the 23rd  Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture in  Nigeria’s Pathways.
L-r… Chief Examiner, Prof Akachi Ezigbo; Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Dr. Mike Okonkwo; his wife Bishop Peace; Chairman, of the Occasion, Mr. Atedo Peterside (CON); at the Cutting of the Cake to Mark 79th Birthday of the Bishop, during the 23rd Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture. Nigeria’s Pathways; Diagnosis and the Prescriptions. held at Muson Center Onikan in Lagos on 5/9/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11836 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

7th Edition Annual lecture of past Chairman of Nigerian…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 6, 2024

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 5, 2024

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 4, 2024

1 of 505