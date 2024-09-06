Bishop Mike Okonkwo marks 79th Birthday , Lecture, award of Prizes held in Lagos

L-r… The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Dr. Mike Okonkwo; 1st position, received 500 thousand Naira to the Mike Okonkwo Education & youth initiative. (MOEYI) to Olaoye Flourish, from Christ the King International School; Bishop Peace Okonkwo.

L-r …Chief Examiner, Prof Akachi Ezigbo; 2nd Prize winner of Mike Okonkwo Education & Youth Initiative. (MOEYI) 250 thousand Naira, Femi-Lawal Nora; Chairman, of the Occasion, Mr. Atedo Peterside (CON); presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Dr. Mike Okonkwo; first Position, received,500 thousand Naira, Olaoye Flourish; Bishop Peace Okonkwo.. third Position, received 100 thousand Naira, Olayimika Esther Durotimi.

L-r … General Superintendent Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev Sam Aboyeji; with General Overseer Word Base Assembly Lagos, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka.

L-r… Wife of Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Bishop Peace Okonkwo; presenting the prize to the Second Position, Femi-Lawal Nora, a set of Computer to her School.