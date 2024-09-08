Bishop Kukah blasts APC,Tinubu over fuel price hike. Says Nigerians dying from hunger.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Outspoken Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, has taken Nigerian leaders, especially the ruling APC to task asking them to reduce the current pump price of fuel because it has increased the hardship and suffering of Nigerians.

Bishop Kukah, who declared emphatically that Nigerians are dying as a result of high scale hunger in the land, urged leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to have mercy on the masses and introduce people-oriented policies.

While stating that Nigerians did not vote for APC to have unending hunger inflicted on them the fearless clergyman urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explore every strategy to reduce inflation, food shortages and high cost of essential amenities.

Bishop Kukah made the remarks in Abuja while speaking at the public presentation of the APC

educational outfit The Progressive Institute, which will serve as the party’s official Resource Centre and Think Tank last weekend.

Kukah urged Nigerian politicians to see politics as an opportunity to serve the people rather than a means of amassing wealth at the expense of the suffering masses.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had informed the gathering in his welcome address that the institute will serve to advance democracy in the party and in the country in general.

According to Ganduje,”This occasion and your individual and collective support for the project underscores our collective commitment to building a strong political party and a shared vision to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

“This event is the conclusion of a very thorough and rigorous process of registration which followed the due process. Unlike others, we opted to follow the due process because we believe in the rule of law and compliance with all relevant regulations, especially because these are foundations to establishing a world class institution.

“Our Leadership took a strategic decision on Sept 21, 2023 to establish an independent, self-sustaining, global standard Institute which would aim at being one of the best of institutions in the world. It was also a decision taken in pursuance of our desire to professionalize the administration of the Party.

“This was subsequent to the presentation by the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa, (the 4 APC Partners on the Project) before a meeting of the National Working Committee. The Progressive Institute will play the following two major roles for our Party.

“The Institute will serve as the official Policy Think Tank of the Party. As the Party’s Think Tank, it shall undertake research and advice the Party on the performance of policies and programmes of all APC governments and proffer advice.

“It shall provide the platform for robust discussion between the Party, Nigeria’s Academic Community, the civil society and the media as part of a deliberate effort to promote inclusiveness and ownership. The essence is to enhance the policy capacity of the Party, especially to enable it provide policy advice and suggestions for the consideration of governments elected on its platform.

“It will also serve as the Intellectual Resource Centre of the APC which shall carry out research-driven empirical training programmes. The purpose is to make our Party more competitive, especially in terms of the quality and policy knowledge of its candidates.

“Both functions are to enhance the Party’s ability to fulfil its constitutional mandate of leadership recruitment and setting broad policy agenda for governments elected on its platform through the Party manifesto and ideology.

“The Party will also leverage on the Institute to further enhance its relationship with Nigeria’s non-party sector (popularly referred to as the Third Sector). The essence of this event therefore is to achieve following objectives: To formally engage with the International Community, the non-state sector and the Nigerian Mass Media on the APC’s vision for establishing an Intellectual Resource Centre which also doubles as its Think Tank.

“Finally, I urge everyone, including Nigeria’s development partners, the academic community, the non-state organizations and other relevant stakeholders to support this new initiative as our contribution to enriching our polity through more transparent leadership recruitment, a more inclusive public policy process, as well as enhanced good governance system,” Ganduje said.