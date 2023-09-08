Bishop Isaac Idahosa loses mother, plans her commendation service , night of tributes

Death has always been known to be part of life and in most occasions, it is greeted with sorrow and mournful atmosphere, having said this, bishop Isaac Idahosa of God First Ministry Inc, would be bidding farewell to his loving Mother, a Matriarch of Odiri family, Late Mrs Christiana Iyatesu Odiri who went to be with the Lord on September 3rd 2023

Farewell and adieu for glorious passage and a celebration of life unlike what is applicable when one dies. This is a celebration of life well spent. A great grandmother, grandmother and mother.

Speaking on the burial arrangements, Bishop Idahosa, NNPP Vice Presidential candidate in the last election 2023, said “It is unfortunate that I have lost my Mother at this present time, but I take solace that she is resting in the bossom of the Lord. 92 years Madam Christiana had lived a fulfilled life, a life of emulation and exemplary life, she had added value to us the children and those that are in contact with her.

“This is a woman that has the fear of God and had demonstrated that over and over. She gave me the guardiance and encouraged me to work in the vineyard of God. Over these years that she was on earth, she has lived an estimable and commendable life such that she is very spiritual and does not get moved over carnal things. I think that this is worth celebration and that is what we would do. We also appreciate those that have shown us moral support and concern in this hour of need.

Mummy Odiri’s legacy will forever be a lasting encouragement to the family and community which she personally touched.

The Presidential candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso also expressed concern over the death of my mother. In his words, he said I deeply mourn the loss of this great mother who was the pillar and matriarch of the family and above all, she sacrificed greatly for her children to be upright and responsible in the society.Kwankwazo said.

The Commendation Service and Night of Tributes will be held at God First Ministry Inc (illumination Assembly), Ado road, lekki, Ajah Lagos State, on Thursday September 21st 2023, 3pm.

