Bishop Isaac Idahosa Invites the Public to a Thanksgiving Feast in Memory of Mother, Christiana Yatesu Odiri*

Bishop Isaac Idahosa, after the heartfelt and successful burial of his beloved mother, Christiana Odiri, warmly invites the public to join him at New Dawn Centre Lekki for a commemorative feast. This special event aims to honor the life of his late mother and express gratitude for a life well-lived, reaching the remarkable age of 92.

The dual-themed event, titled “Banquet with the King,” will unfold in two sessions, scheduled at 6 am and 6 pm respectively. Bishop Idahosa will conduct a touching citation and eulogy for his mother, accompanied by captivating entertainment, delectable cuisine, and refreshments in the divine presence.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Bishop Isaac Idahosa shared, “My mum lived a wonderful life, impacting people in myriad ways. This Thanksgiving serves as our expression of gratitude to the Lord for her remarkable life. Though physically absent, her memory resides within us, her children, and those she touched.”

The Bishop extends a heartfelt invitation to the general public, assuring that the event promises not to be mundane. He emphasized, “It will be an engaging occasion where we explore how to leave a lasting impact on lives, using my mother as an inspirational reference point.”

In alignment with the wisdom of Shannon Alder, who said, “Carve your name on hearts, not tombstones. A legacy is etched into the minds of others and the stories they share about you,” the late Christiana Yetesu Odiri nee Afegbua, mother of Bishop Isaac Idahosa and several others, was laid to rest with grandeur, showcasing the profound impact she made throughout her life.

Join us as we celebrate a life well-lived and express gratitude for the enduring legacy of Christiana Yatesu Odiri.

