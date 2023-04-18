Bishop  Feyi remanded  For Alleged rape of church members. 

After months of uncertainty and pressure from rights groups, the founder of ” I Reign Christian Ministry” Pastor Daniel Oluwafeyiropo popularly known as bishop Feyi has been arraigned over allegations of rape.

Bishop Feyi as he is popularly known has allegedly been on the run and efforts to get him to face his alleged crime seemed like a herculean task. However, the long arm of the law catch up with him as he was arraigned on Monday at an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

Bishop Feyi was earlier arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on rape.

The prosecution had said the defendant allegedly committed the offences sometime in June 2020 at Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offence contravened Sections 260 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty.

Justice Ramon Oshodi remanded the founder of “I Reign Christian Ministry” in Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

Oshodi admitted the defendant to N20 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must be the owner of a build-up property in Lagos State and the property must be enough to cover the bail sum.

“The original document of the landed property must be submitted the chief registrar of Lagos State.

“The sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must have three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State,” he said.

The judge also ordered the defendant to deposit his international passport with the chief registrar of the court and ordered an accelerated hearing of the case.

Oshodi adjourned the case until May 9 for trial.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Mr Olukunle Oyewole, while moving his bail application dated April 10, urged the court to grant bail to the defendant on liberal terms.

Oyewole argued that the defendant had been on police administrative bail since May 20, 2023, and had made himself available to the police.

“My lord, the defendant was not informed on the day the matter came up for the first time before this court.

“The defendant is a well-known religious leader and he has shown by his action that he will not jump bail.

“The offence for which he is charged is a bailable offence and he has credible sureties that can stand for him,” he said.

The state lead prosecution counsel, Mr Babjide Boye, in his counter affidavit dated April 14, urged the court to refuse the bail application of the defendant, however, left it at the discretion of the court.

Boye, however, argued that the offence was a serious one and the likelihood of conviction might put the defendant at flight risk.

“There is also a possibility of the defendant interfering with the prosecution witnesses.

“He is a bishop of so many branches and if granted bail, he may use his position to influence the prosecution witnesses as he is regarded as a man of authority who has the possibility of committing the same crime.

“We urge the court to deny the defendant bail because he has failed to provide the court exceptional circumstances to grant him bail,” the prosecutor submitted.

Before the bishop’s arraignment, Rights groups under the auspices of Advocates For Children and Vulnerable Persons Network ACVPN had condemned the delay in arraigning the bishop considering the gravity of the alleged offence.

Ebeneezer Omiejalile the coordinator of ACVPN said ” Yes it’s true the rapist is actually walking free with his fake prophecy no thanks to the Agency propaganda

The condemnation read ” A serial rapist becomes a super star under Lagos state government funded organisation (DSVRT)

DSVRT had failed our brothers and sisters. The management should be dissolved. My personal and direct experience with DSVRT shows that they are not overwhelmed by cases but they are dubious and opportunists. It is a pity that an agency that is supposed to rescue and protect the abused and neglected are opportunists that feed on the same victims they are supposed to protect for their own selfish interest.

Just like private doctors pray for more people to fall sick so DSVRT encourages evil people to increase and continue their evil plots; because they are a bunch of selfish and incompetent people in an agency that is supposed to hold them accountable. Well, DSVRT claims they have no power to do anything, but I ask myself, what is the essence of establishing an organisation that is ineffective, an organisation that depends on the victims resources or their case will die. And they get paid with our tax money to just go to their office and do nothing.

They claim they know no officials to report the police and DPP to but when it was time for Sanwo Olu to go for a second term, they seem to know him so well. They reported how directly he had contributed to their organisation and how close he is to the agency. I also heard Sanwo Olu’s wife oversees DSVRT. When they are supposed to be busy advocating on behalf of victims, they are on social media campaigning for their wet ground (Sanwo Olu) since he was benefiting their pockets. No wonder their director Lola Vivour even campaigned against his own brother or the detriment of his own brother. Westin money no go do.

Feyi Daniel, who is supposed to be in jail is also trending using prophecy to campaign for Sanwo Olu. Prophecy he made up to manipulate subscriptions to Sanwo Olu so he can possibly be vindicated when he is charged to court or the case is delayed longer. I do not know what concerns God with Lagos Politics. Christians are so gullible and easily manipulated. A serial rapist is now on social media trending to the gullible because of incompetent of DSVRT. A man that is supposed to be treated worse than COVID 19. Numbers of victims of rape are increasing under his care and DSVRT are sitting and crossing their legs because an time for election. A serial rapist becomes a super star under Lagos state government funded organisation.

Many cases reported to DSVRT had died because victims can’t sponsor themselves. Victims are deliberately frustrated so they can move on or forget their cases. The victims were continually frustrated by DSVRT. They never provide a lawyer even at victims request, they never offer counselling. Really, is DSVRT really established to meet the needs of victims? Where is all our tax money going? Who does DSVRT report to? That person needs to be probed. Their employees are not even training professionals, they do not know how to talk to victims, they are not compassionate in their duties, DSVRT is not a place you go to find peace but pain on your pain.

Victims from Feyi Daniel had spent over 1million and DSVRT spent nothing. They made the victims sponsor themselves or their case would die”