Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Bishop Feyi Daniels and team was seen naked on a mission trip

Worship
By Peter
15
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Recently, the senior pastor of IReign Christian Family, Bishop Feyi Daniels, his team and associate pastors embarked on a missionary trip
Heading to a particular village in Ivory coast for a mission work was quite challenging. They had every reason to have given up the work of God over there because of the condition given to them But God saw them through and they came out triumphantly.
“The word of God must be spread till it reaches through all the earth” bishop Feyi advised.
For a better society
Continue Reading
Peter 6622 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Apostle Ossy Michael set for a Prophetic Powerpacked Program

GLORY SUMMIT 2022: Bishop Godday Okafor assures participants…

RSG to work closely with the Church as partners in progress:…

Omoragbon calls for national health forum on climate change

1 of 51