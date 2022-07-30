Bishop Blessing Samuel to host Bishop Idahosa, Apst Psalm, others in operation take it by force in Texas

In Christendom today, there is need to keep watch and pray all the time, as the bible mandated, this has prompted the Royal Place Ministries International, a Christian worship centre based in Houston Texas, United States to have a program themed “Operation Take it By Force”

This program is designed in line with the biblical mandate that states that “The Kingdom of God Suffers Violent and Only the Violent Takes it By Force”. Speaking on the program, the host and the General Overseer of Royal Place Ministries International, Bishop Blessing Samuel said “We understand the peculiarities of this world and the role the Satan play in hampering and putting a blockade to the lives of many Christians.

This program is designed to ensure that Christians take what is slated and meant for them.

All is set, the people are ready to receive the word, prayers has been made for the success of this Program, it’s a Program like never before. ”“We hope that many of our people in Texas and most part of the Southern states of USA will be part of this ground breaking program, as we enter the second part of the year, we hope that whatever Christians didn’t achieve at the earlier part of this year would be taken not by negotiation but by force” as it will be corrosive, Bishop Blessing Samuel Added.

Top notch men of God and those that God has been using for vessel will be part of the program. Great Giants of God from Nigeria will be releasing a Supernatural Grace for exploit in this Program. Archbishop Isaac Idahosa and Apostle Psalm Okpe is the guest with a stupendous anointing to release the Word, while Bishop Empraze will be ministering in songs. Royal Voices will be on ground to bring down God’s presence with an electrified Praise, Worship and Songs Ministration. Bishop Blessing Samuel, a man of God with a brutal anointing as the host ensures transformation of all kinds.

A three-day Powerpacked Program will be slated between Friday l2th – Sunday 14th August 2022. Friday 6pm, two sessions on Saturday 10am & 6pm, Sunday 14th by 9:30am, at Dairy Ashford Road Texas, promises to be soul lifting, Salvation, Financial & Supernatural breakthroughs, Anointing to break yokes, Prophecies fulfilled, etc.

For a better society