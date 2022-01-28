Bishop A .C Umendiego set to bring prophetic feast 2022 for the people of Abia State.

As the Nation’s challenges seems not to get any better through conventional means, spirituality and God’s intervention has become imminent. And as the year gradually gains momentum with the month of February already singing and activities beginning to pickup everywhere. Kingdom Citizens Ministries Int’l, Aba the city of Abia state and it’s environs is about to experience the rain of God’s presence through Prophetic Feast.

The host, Bishop A Chibueze Umendiego, a renowned and a reputable man of God who is the General Overseer of the above ministry is set to kick off a power packed program with the theme “ Prophetic Feast 2022″

The month of February carries lots of benefits as the host Pastor will be unfolding an impactful unction to participants through divine visitation as lives will not remain the same.

The Prophetic program is tagged “Looking Unto Jesus” as the people of Aba and it’s environs will be experiencing an awesome manifestation of God’s power in action as the host would be proffering solutions to problems.

It’s a 8day Prophetic Encounter, slated to commence on 20th-29th February 2022, both morning and evening session. Monday to Friday 7am & 5pm, and Sunday to Sunday, 8am; Sundays, 7am, at City Of Kings, 286/296, Clifford road, Aba, Abia State.

Guest Ministers of God across the globe will be coming with an unusual anointing for transformation and acceleration to bless the participants. The likes of Rev Dr Godspower Anaso, Rev Don Odunze, Rev Dr Anya Oko, Prophet Dr Joseph Odumegwu, among others, while Bishop A Chibueze Umendiego remains the host who promises that it will be an explosive program as it will also feature Salvation, Deliverance, Healing, Breakthrough, Miracles, Finicial upliftment, Prophetic Utterance with solutions.